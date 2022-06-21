Dayglow Announces New Album 'People In Motion' & Shares First Single

Dayglow is returning with another excellent, life affirming new album, People In Motion - out October 7th on AWAL.

End to end, these 10 tracks-once again conceptualized, written, played, and produced by Sloan Struble-are delightfully pure, hyper-melodic manifestations of Struble's desire to steer clear of conflict or drama and offer someone something to love. In an era of music when most songs take a team of co-writers and producers to create, Dayglow's music remains uniquely Sloan's - crafted solely by him.

"Then It All Goes Away" is the exuberant first single and is already a live favorite. Struble harmonizes over catchy claps and the cowbell even gets a moment. He reflects "I made "Then It All Goes Away" after coming home from my 2021 U.S. Fall tour. I started writing the bassline during my morning coffee and I finished the full composition by the end of the day. It felt so fresh and natural to write-I was just having fun honestly. It felt like a year's worth of unconscious ideas all came to the front of my brain at once and just spilled out. I was really just thinking of my fans the whole time making it and imagining "how can I make a Dayglow song that feels so familiar, yet feels like a brand new experience entirely?'

"I want everything I create to continue to get better and expand in imagination holistically, from songwriting to concept to production to video. I feel like I'm at a place now as an artist where I know my fans, I know myself, and I know what I want to do with this gift I've been given-my vision is now clear and I'm seeing full color."

But People in Motion isn't all sunshine and rainbows. There is a depth to Dayglow here, a real sense that Struble has faced obstacles of his own and chosen to stand atop them. "I make music because I love making it," said Struble. "I just love recording and producing." That is the inarguable takeaway of People in Motion, a record about finding something you love and singing about it out loud.

Since Dayglow burst onto the scene, Sloan Struble has toured the globe-selling out his North American headline tour, a slew of UK/EU dates, and has graced festival stages including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Corona Capital. He has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as the iconic Austin City Limits on PBS, a highlight for the Austin native.

Fans around the world haven't just come out for the shows but they've listened and streamed and streamed, more than a billion times in fact. His debut single "Can I Call You Tonight," from his debut record Fuzzybrain, not only went Platinum but was also 2020's biggest independent Alternative Hit. The song hit #2 at both US Alternative and Triple A radio. Its official video has become a favorite on YouTube, sparking a wave of fan-made spin offs. Dayglow's sophomore album Harmony House didn't disappoint either. With its hard-won and palpable sincerity, it garnered acclaim from Billboard, NPR, Ones to Watch, The Talkhouse, and NME.

The year ahead will see Dayglow continue to reach new highs with a confirmed world tour and more festival spots including Bonnaroo, Firefly, Outside Lands, Reading & Leeds and more.

Dayglow / People In Motion North American Tour

9/9/22 - Mexico City, MX - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

9/11/22 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage

10/9/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/10/22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Square Theatre

10/13/22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/14/22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/15/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/19/22 - Salt, Lake City, UT - The Union

10/21/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/23/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/25/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/28/22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10/29/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/30/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/1/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/2/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre

11/4/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

11/5/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyption Room

11/6/22 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

11/8/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/10/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/11/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/12/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/14/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11/17/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/18/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/19/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/21/22 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

11/22/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/26/22 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

11/27/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/28/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

12/2/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's