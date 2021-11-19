David Shaw Releases New Holiday Single 'Blue Christmas'

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, musician, and producer David Shaw is kicking off the holiday season early with the release of "Blue Christmas," a tender cover of the holiday classic most famously performed by Elvis Presley. On the harmonious reimagining, Shaw and The Gifters (Pete Murano, Andriu Yanovski, and David Shirley) strip back the soulful pop ballad, transforming its simplistic ambiance with delicate guitars and crooning vocals.

"We had a lot of fun with this one in the studio," shares Shaw. "We did a lot of experimenting with the vocal harmonies and used some unconventional methods to compose the beat. You gotta take it all the way out into left field and then bring it slightly back to the center. Often times that's the only way you get something that truly feels like its own thing. I'm really happy with the way this version turned out. I hope you like it too!"

"Blue Christmas" follows the spring release of Shaw's debut self-titled solo album, available via his own imprint Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. In continued support of the album and new holiday song, Shaw returns to the road this winter for a 10-date tour kicking off December 4th in Atlanta. Following performances in Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston and Philadelphia, among others, he'll be stopping at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on December 17th before closing out the run in Washington, DC on December 18th. Full routing below. Tickets can be found here.

Accompanying Shaw on the upcoming outing, which will feature support from The Ries Brothers, Mobley and Coral Moons on select dates, is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including PJ Howard [drums] and Chris Gelbuda [guitar] - who also appear on David Shaw - as well as Pete Murano [guitar], Andriu Yanovski [Keys], and Noah Young [bass].

Produced by Jack Splash (4-time Grammy award-winning producer of Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange, Valerie June, St Paul and The Broken Bones), Shaw's 12-track self-titled LP showcases his true self, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. With his new music, The Revivalists front man and enigmatic talent follows the direction of his own internal compass as a solo artist, riling up his raw rock 'n' roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. David Shaw features the singles "Got Me Feeling Good," "Heavy Soul," "Shivers," "Shaken" and "Promised Land," which received early support from Billboard, SPIN, NPR, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter and have collectively garnered nearly three million streams. In addition to Howard and Gelbuda, Shaw's backing band on the album also features Neal Francis [vocals/guitar] and Mike Starr [bass].

Shaw initially planted the seeds for his solo songs as he toured behind The Revivalists' 2018 acclaimed album Take Good Care, playing to sold-out venues and their biggest festival crowds to date (including opening for The Rolling Stones). In addition to their platinum breakout single "Wish I Knew You" and four studio albums, the chart-topping band has racked up 525 million global streams, numerous Alternative and Triple A chart hits including several #1s, and major media recognition and TV appearances including Austin City Limits, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and TODAY.

Shaw also spearheaded the creation of The Revivalists' Rev Causes, the band's philanthropic umbrella fund which supports the essential work of organizations handpicked by the band dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. These organizations include Center for Disaster Philanthropy, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts, Everytown for Gun Safety, and more. As a proud Ohio native, David also created, produces, and hosts the Big River Get Down in Hamilton, OH, - an annual two-night concert event that gives back to the ongoing renaissance of his hometown, donating all proceeds to the City of Hamilton's 4th of July fireworks and RiversEdge Concert Series.

The Revivalists will close out 2021 in their home base of New Orleans for their annual New Year's Eve celebration featuring an extra special pre-show set celebrating the return of an extremely limited and intimate RevHeads Ball. Both events will take place on December 31st at Mardi Gras World. In the spring of 2022, the acclaimed eight-piece band will then wrap their Into The Stars Tour, commencing at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 1st with additional stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, and Minneapolis and support by The Record Company.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

December 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

December 5 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley *

December 7 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

December 8 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

December 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

December 11 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

December 14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

December 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

December 17 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

December 18 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

* with The Ries Brothers

^ with Mobley

# with Coral Moons

December 31 - New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

April 1 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +

April 2 - Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino +

April 5 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! +

April 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District +

April 8 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +

April 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis +

June 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre