David Reece & Rob Robbins Release Remembering Rhett Forrester

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BraveWords Records went into the vault to release two previously unheard tracks recorded by David Reece (Bangalore Choir) and Rob Robbins. The songs were recorded to remember the late Rhett Forrester, famous for singing on two classic Riot albums - Restless Breed (1982) and Born in America (1983).

Giles Lavery, A&R BraveWords Records: 'I met Rob Robbins back in 2019, when I reached out to him to see if he would be interested in working on releasing some of his work with the late, great Rhett Forrester, much of which had gone unreleased. During this project and process, we came up with an idea to revisit two classic Rhett tracks. I put Rob in touch with a singer named David Reece (Bangalore Choir), who had that Rhett vibe (in more ways than one). We picked Rhett's solo tune 'Assume The Position'' and the Riot classic 'Restless Breed'! These tunes sat around for a while as Covid got in the way, but now is the perfect time to unleash them! So, get comfortable and ASSUME THE POSITION!'

Tracklist

'Assume The Position'

'Restless Breed'

In 2024, BraveWords Records released Rhett Forrester & Rob Robbins - The Complete Dr. Dirty Sessions, a collection of songs celebrating a little known chapter in the musical journey of much missed rock vocalist, the one and only... the late Rhett Forrester during his time spent living in Canada in the early '90s. Originally billed under the band-name Dr. Dirty from 1992-1993, the songs were written by Scot Gaines and Rob Robbins before Forrester joined to complete the then new band.

That album can be streamed or purchased at rhettforresterrobrobbins.bandcamp.com.

Produced by Robbins, the album features Forrester's distinct vocals accompanied by a talented ensemble of musicians including Rob Robbins on guitar, keys, and vocals, Rod Albon on bass, Brent Gattoni on drums and Matt Whale contributing keys on the track 'Hold On'. Rhett Forrester, known for his powerful voice and stage presence, takes center stage on this album.

Rapid Fire Succession: On Target Part II, the newest album from David Reece's Bangalore Choir, is available at bangalorechoir.bandcamp.com.

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force Airforce, Lillian Axe, Colin Peterik and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records are Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, who have built a home for artists seeking a partnership with a professional team, with nearly 100 years of combined music industry experience. BraveWords Records handles global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media promotion and streaming opportunities, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which the label says attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records also has a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective, across many genres.

BraveWords.com launched in 2000 and grew with a team of global writers and photographers, publishing news, features, reviews, audio and video streams.

More information is available at bravewordsrecords.com.

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