David Kushner Shares New Fan-Favorite Single 'Breathe In, Breathe Out'

Multi-billion-streaming, Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter David Kushner has returned with his eagerly awaited new single, “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” available now via his own Miserable Music Group. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Rick Nowels (Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Stevie Nicks), the deeply emotional, intensely cinematic track is already a fan favorite thanks to a series of popular teases across social media.
The release heralds Kushner’s eagerly anticipated new EP, 20 Years From Now, arriving everywhere on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. The upcoming EP sees Kushner unpacking the passing of time and the lingering question of where love will weave itself into the story two decades down the line. Inspired by his parents’ rocky relationship, Kushner reflects on how love, even in its most fragile state, leaves an undeniable imprint while asking a compelling question: Where will love be in 20 years?
Kushner will celebrate the arrival of 20 Years From Now with a major EU/UK headline tour getting underway February 13 at Stockholm, Sweden’s Cirkus and then visiting Norway, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland through mid-March. North American dates will be announced soon. For updates and ticket information, please visit www.davidkushnermusic.com/tour
FEBRUARY
13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
14 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA
18 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
19 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
21 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín
24 – Zürich, Switzerland – Halle 622
26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
MARCH
1 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
2– Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
5 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
7 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
8 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – NX
10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
11 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham
13 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
David Kushner first captivated global audiences in 2022 with his debut EP, Footprints I Found, highlighted by the breakout hits “Miserable Man” and “Mr. Forgettable.” Both songs quickly proved worldwide sensations, earning the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-based artist over 1 billion global streams and catapulting him to international recognition.
2023’s “Daylight” solidified Kushner’s standing as a major new force, reaching the top 40 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” and #1 on charts around the globe while earning multiple Gold and Platinum certifications (including 3x Platinum from the RIAA) and over 1.3 billion worldwide streams thus far. Kushner followed up in 2024 with his acclaimed full-length debut, The Dichotomy, an epically autobiographical project detailing the story of his spiritual and philosophical life’s journey. The album includes such hits as “Skin and Bones,” “Hero,” and “Darkerside,” the latter of which is now ascending the top 25 at Alternative radio outlets nationwide. Kushner capped his milestone 2024 with the heartbreaking Christmas anthem, “Empty Bench,” joined by an official music video that has now amassed over 1.5 million views via YouTube and counting.
Currently boasting over 18 million followers across social media and more than 14 billion total TikTok views, Kushner made his late-night TV debut with a performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has won over audiences around the world on two hugely successful headline tours. Now, with “Breathe In, Breathe Out” and the upcoming 20 Years From Now, David Kushner more than affirms his trailblazing place as a rising superstar in the contemporary pop firmament.
