David Keenan Announces Debut Album

Hailing from the small, Irish border town of Dundalk, David Keenan is a young singer-songwriter with a lyrical gift for storytelling and a well-tuned ear for a melody. Signed to Rubyworks, the same Irish independent label as fellow countryman Hozier and Rodrigo y Gabriela; David Keenan's debut album, entitled A Beginner's Guide To Bravery will be released worldwide on Friday, January 10, 2020. Today, Keenan released an acoustic version of his new song, "Altar Wine."

Keenan left home at 17, moving to Liverpool to search (in vain) for one of his musical heroes, reclusive maverick Lee Mavers of The La's. Whilst there he immersed himself in the city's immense musical legacy. Having cut his teeth playing pubs, clubs and busking all over Merseyside, he returned to Ireland with a new found confidence and started to build a live following, based on his intense, mesmerizing , all-consuming stage presence. A dash-cam performance of his own song "El Paso," recorded by a local cab driver and posted on YouTube, helped spread his gospel.

A string of well-received self-released EPs and singles on his own Barrack Street label brought him to the attention of Rubyworks, who signed him in the summer of 2019. Shortly after he opened for Hozier all over the UK and Europe, before heading to America for a week long residency at The Irish Arts Center in New York in the fall.

Tracklisting:

James Dean

Unholy Ghosts

Altar Wine

Love in a Snug

Tin Pan Alley

Good Old Days

The Healing

Origin of the World

Eastern Nights

Evidence of Living

Subliminal Dublinia





