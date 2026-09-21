David J to Launch European Tour Nov–Dec in Support of TRACKS FROM THE ATTIC REVISITED

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David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) has confirmed a string of upcoming tour dates in Portugal, England, Scotland, Greece and Germany this winter in support of his recently released album, Tracks from the Attic Revisited, which is now available on vinyl (in traditional black or gold), Special Edition CD, and all digital formats via Independent Project Records (IPR).

David J tour dates begin in late November with dates confirmed in Portugal, England, Scotland, Greece, and Germany. He will be teaming up with longtime collaborator Paul Wallfisch (Swans) for all dates, as well as Fiona Brice on violin for all U.K. dates with additional dates to be confirmed soon. David J and Wallfisch will be releasing a new collaborative album on IPR in 2027. Album details to be announced soon.

Tour Dates

11/27 @ Auditório CCOP, Porto, PORTUGAL*

11/28 @ RCA Club, Lisbon, PORTUGAL*

12/01 @ MOTH Club, London, UK*

12/02 @ The Face Bar, Reading, UK*

12/04 @ Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK*

12/05 @ Rough Trade, Liverpool, UK

12/08 @ The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, SCOTLAND

12/09 @ Stereo, Glasgow, SCOTLAND*

12/10 @ The Cluny, Newcastle, UK*

12/11 @ Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK*

12/13 @ Daltons, Brighton, UK*

12/15 @ Death Disco, Athens, GREECE*

12/17 @ Frannz Club, Berlin, GERMANY

(*dates with Paul Wallfisch)

Uncovered from boxes of tapes collected through decades, some of the old demos that Bauhaus and Love and Rockets co-founder David J selected for his 2024 triple compilation Tracks from the Attic called for a second life. Eagerly reshaped, sometimes rewritten, and elegantly reinterpreted with a full band, the ten tracks that make up Tracks from the Attic Revisited, David's new album released in May, are an arresting distillation of the Bauhaus and Love and Rockets founding member's eclectic taste: from the influence of late '70s New Wave to a lifelong love of country and Nick Drake-like romanticism.

When David J first went digging through boxes of old tapes (whose treasures were eventually collected in the acclaimed Tracks from the Attic compilation), he didn't yet know that he was about to embark on a long, fruitful conversation with his own past, present, and even future self. As he uncovered demos recorded over some four decades, he noticed that some songs were asking him to get reacquainted with them. He eventually complied, approaching material that sometimes he had no recollection of having written as if he were producing another artist's music.

The old home recordings became new demos for Revisited: ideas reworked and sometimes radically transformed, lyrics adjusted when they showed a potential to narrate life in the not-so-roaring 2020s. Thus reshaped, the songs were shared with a stellar combo that convened in the studio to breathe new life into them. Some are virtually unrecognizable, while some have kept their original form and charm intact – just developed and grown through the experience that comes with years of music making.

Where the original Tracks from the Attic invited listeners to be present in the room as a young singer-songwriter found his own way (wandering in the fields of experimentation and collecting the meanderings that followed), the new album puts listeners in front of an artist who has honed his craft and mastered the art of pruning. 'The demos were like neglected little seeds that had been set aside, or fallen on fallow land,' David J reflects. 'They've been gathered up, nurtured, tended and brought back to life as little buds. Now this is the bloom.'

Recorded at Ear Gallery Music in Los Angeles and produced by David J, Tracks From the Attic Revisited features a line-up of musicians that includes David J (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Roberts (Spoon, Daniel Johnston, guitar), Jon Bernstein (piano, organ), Tony Green (bass), David Raven (Steve Earle, Keith Richards, Lucinda Williams, etc., drums), Dan Clucas (trumpet), Robert 'Smokey' Miles (Bob Dylan, accordion), John Courage (lap steel) and Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction, congas).

Known for their unique musical sensibilities and extraordinary artwork and design, Independent Project Records is a favorite of record collectors and music fans alike for their bespoke packaging and attention to detail. Grammy-nominated founder Bruce Licher's graphic design and his hand-letterpress packaging have been a mainstay in music circles since 1982's Tragic Figures from Savage Republic. Since that time, the label has released seminal albums and singles from artists as diverse as Savage Republic, Alison's Halo, Human Hands, Kommunity FK, Camper Van Beethoven, Scenic, For Against, Deception Bay, Half String, Autumnfair, The Dentists, Tone, WOO, Stereolab and more. Since the label's relaunch in 2020, IPR has released new music, lost albums, reissues with bonus tracks on digital, compact disc and vinyl formats for a variety of artists including A Produce, Afterimage, Alison Clancy, David J, Half String, Bruce Licher, Greg Lisher, Jeffrey Runnings, The Ophelias, Red Temple Spirits, Savage Republic, Scenic, Shiva Burlesque, Springhouse, Torn Boys, WOO and multiple various artist compilations. Coming up in 2026 are new titles and expanded reissues from David J, Driveway Ceiling, Kommunity FK, Middle Class and more.

Tracklist

1. I Wish Those Spacemen Would Come (Revisited)

2. If Muzak Be the Junk Food of Love (Revisited)

3. The Most Beautiful Girls in the World (Revisited)

4. Leaning Towards the Falls (Revisited)

5. Homo Sapien Blues (Revisited)

6. I'll Put Off Thinking About You for Awhile (Revisited)

7. New Year's Day (Revisited)

8. All the Pilgrims (Revisited)

9. Vincent in the Flames (Revisited)

10. Punishment by Roses (Revisited)

About Independent Project Records

Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., Savage Republic, Silversun Pickups, Stereolab and more. Aside from creating much of the artwork on his vintage two-ton hand-fed letterpress, Licher was nominated for a Grammy Award for his design work on the IPR released debut album from For Against. In 2020, the label was relaunched by both Licher and Jeffrey Clark with new and archival releases and is distributed by MRI/The Orchard & via Group outside the USA and Canada. IPR is based in Bishop, California, at the base of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.

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