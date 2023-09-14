David Hodges to Release Double Album 'The Unavoidable/The Unattainable' With 23 Previously Unreleased Songs

The album will be released on September 15.

Sep. 14, 2023

David Hodges to Release Double Album 'The Unavoidable/The Unattainable' With 23 Previously Unreleased Songs

Songwriter, producer and artist David Hodges has spent most of his career writing and telling everyone’s stories, producing award-winning songs and chart-topping hits for some of the industry’s biggest artists. But on August 11th, Hodges will be doing something that he hasn’t done in nearly 20 years (since the release of his former band Evanescence’s debut album Fallen), he will be telling his own story without holding back.

Hodges’ forthcoming offering, The Unattainable/The Unavoidable is a 21-song collection of previously unreleased songs that visit some of his most personal of times and thoughts from the multi-Grammy award-winning creator, reflecting on two decades of his artistry. 

As a multi-platinum, Grammy winning and BMI award-winning songwriter (with 12 awards in pop and country) and record producer, David Hodges has sold over 100 million records worldwide with some other rare, distinguished honors including being a Golden Globe nominee and having two diamond-certified records as well as two Grammy awards. 

It started when he wrote back-to-back hits “Bring Me To Life” and “My Immortal” for his band Evanescence. Followed by years of hits like “A Thousand Years” (Christina Perri), “Because of You” (Kelly Clarkson), “Dear Hate” (Maren Morris), “See You Again” (Carrie Underwood), “Miss Me More” (Kelsea Ballerini), and “Afterglow” and “2 Step” (Ed Sheeran). 

In addition to his aforementioned hits, he has also had releases with Keith Urban, Blink 182, Weezer, Dan + Shay, Avril Lavigne, Jason Mraz, and more. “Helping other artists tell their story in a way that is unique, honest, and compelling has been my life’s work,” Hodges admits. “It is incredibly rewarding to get to the end of a writing a song with an artist and see the effect it has on them because we’ve been able to capture something that they didn’t know they needed to say. To now have that feeling myself as the stories of my own life have unfolded into this project has been a welcomed reminder of the magic of music.”

The double album chronicles the end of Hodges’ marriage and the beginning of a new love, with the songs “The Unattainable” and “The Unavoidable” serving as bookends for the albums as it shows the two sides of the same story. Also featured on the album are “The Waves,” and “Go Easy”, songs crafted years ago that began the journey of this project. Many songs like “I’m Around” and “Carry You Home” were written with Hodges’ go-to collaborators Donovan Woods and Drew Kennedy, both brilliant artists in their own right. 

Hodges’ longtime manager and Milk & Honey president Lucas Keller commented “David is one of the great American story-tellers. In nearly a decade and a half of representing him, I’ve been able to see his true skill of bringing out the best in some of the most prolific artists of our time. I couldn’t be more excited to hear David tell his own personal truth.” Keller added, “these are all songs that bigger artists would have loved to cut, but it’s his time to share this important work of art.”

The first singles released from Hodges’s album are “The Waves/Go Easy,” “I’m Around/Carry You Home,” and “The Unattainable/The Unavoidable”,  with the full album also titled The Unattainable/The Unavoidable set to release September 15th. 



