David Haerle Revisits First Love With New Single CAROLYN

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Los Angeles singer-songwriter-guitarist David Haerle has released a new single and music video titled CAROLYN, tracing the emotional arc of a first romance from its early joy to the lingering pain that follows a breakup. The song is accompanied by a video directed by Kim Debus, who places Haerle's search for a lost connection against a black-and-white desert landscape.

'A song that looks back upon a first romantic relationship, the joy and bliss of young love, and the deep feelings of loss and pain that ensue in the aftermath of a breakup,' David says of 'Carolyn.' 'The events described in this song are based in part on my own first relationship, harking all the way back to my 7th and 8th grade school years, with some artistic license taken. Who can forget the moment they first learned that their feelings of romantic love for another were reciprocated? I wouldn't trade the world for that memory.'

Director Kim Debus found the song's mood shaped the video's stripped-down visual world. 'David Haerle's song 'Carolyn' was immediately captivating in its sensual rhythm, expressive guitar solos, and haunting themes of lost love and the emotional and mental strain of letting go,' Debus explains. 'The sultry, but pleading vocal tone and lyrical storytelling swept me into the concepts of using a desolate landscape as a backdrop for his aloneness and a large picture window through which he searches for any trace of her.

'I am hopeful that the song and video will remind us all of the deep process of longing for another, the promise of correcting bad choices, and of the impact of great loss. In a society where lack of personal connection and disposable dating are plundering relationships, I wanted to illuminate how precious love is and of the often indelible consequences of our actions and words.'

The track was written by David and produced alongside co-producers Brina Kabler and Jose Salazar. David, who sings the lead vocal and plays lead guitar and electric rhythm guitars, is joined by bandmates–Jon Lee Keenan (bass), Jeremy Castillo (electric guitar), Reade Pryor (drums), Alex Wand and Carson Cohen (backing vocals), and Jose Salazar (keyboards, percussion).

Deeply rooted in personal storytelling, David draws inspiration from his life, experiences, people, and observations of all that surrounds him. His most recent single release 'The Hills of Silver Lake' reflects on his experience of growing up and growing older in the same Los Angeles-area neighborhood, watching life unfold across familiar streets and landmarks across the span of a lifetime. Additionally, 'Tucumcari Tonite!' offered a look back on David's childhood–long summer drives through the American Southwest–and the enduring magic of places like Tucumcari, New Mexico. The music is often rooted in nostalgia and simpler times, providing the listener comfort and an escape, if only for a few minutes.

David continues writing and recording music, with plans to release more throughout the year, while maintaining his position as president of CMH Label Group.

About David Haerle

David's music blends rock, folk, and Americana with heartfelt storytelling, warm guitar tones and a nostalgic yet modern vibe that feels both personal and expansive. His previous album releases, 2023's El Camino Sierra, 2020's Death Valley and 2018's Garden of Edendale, have all been well reviewed amongst many notable music publications including: Billboard, American Songwriter, Goldmine, Under The Radar, Glide Magazine, Rock and Roll Globe, Americana Highways, Elmore Magazine and others.

David Haerle grew up surrounded by music and the music business. His father, Martin, emigrated from Germany to pursue a dream of working in the country music industry and co-founded the independent label CMH Records, setting up shop in the garage and side room of the family home in Los Angeles. David's maternal grandparents co-owned the first full time country music radio station in Nashville, WENO, with their partner Cal Young. The King of Country Music himself, Roy Acuff, took David onstage at the Grand Ole' Opry before a full house when he was 9 years of age.

After picking up his first guitar, a Fender Stratocaster around age 13, David played in rock and alternative new wave bands during the 80's, before becoming a music agent at ICM. When his father passed away suddenly, David took over the family business at just 24 years-old. He has served as president of CMH Records, now CMH Label Group, ever since.

But David never stopped playing guitar. In 2011, he decided to record and release his first full length album. He began in earnest and the project would ultimately take him roughly 7 years to finish. Garden of Edendale was released in the summer of 2018. His second album, Death Valley, was released in the spring of 2020. His third album, El Camino Sierra, was released in April 2023. David is working on his fourth LP to be released soon.

Haerle has said the song draws in part on his own first relationship, dating back to his middle school years, while Debus has described being drawn to the track's mood in shaping the video's stripped-down visual approach.

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