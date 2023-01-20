David Haerle Announces New Album 'El Camino Sierra'

Los Angeles singer-songwriter-guitarist DAVID HAERLE is preparing for the release of his third full-length album El Camino Sierra, set for release on April 7.

The 16-track collection traverses genres -- singer-songwriter, rock, pop and Americana -- with words inspired by his life, experiences, people and observations of all that surround him. One of those songs, "Electric Trucker," is out today (1/20) alongside its official music video, which first debuted on Rock and Roll Globe.

"Electric Trucker" is now on all digital platforms and YouTube.

The song was inspired by one of David's friends: "A dear friend of mine, Gregg Ginsburg, made a career change in 2020 and entered trucking school. I have known Gregg since my teens. He's a talented musician and played drums in my formative early band Four Dudes Jammin'. He's also 6'9" (and that's before you add the trucker hat sitting high on his head).

"I had a vision of Gregg commandeering one of the first 'green' all electric 18 wheelers in the nation. A sailor on the open road. He's on a mission to haul solar panels around the country without a trace of black diesel smoke. Gregg is looking for a fight and the fight is climate change.

He rolls into a town and picks up some vegan 'grub,' no red meat today, another small step to help ease carbon production in the world. But some things don't change. Gregg heads down the highways and byways of America blaring the music of Ernest Tubb, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Buck Owens. With a thousand miles of range and runnin' clean, he's in your rearview mirror. He is the 'Electric Trucker.'"

El Camino Sierra, set for release April 7, marks David's third full-length release and follows his 2020 album Death Valley which garnered praise from several acclaimed music publications including American Songwriter, Billboard, Goldmine, Glide Magazine, Elmore Magazine and Americana Highways, among others.

"The further I progress as an artist and songwriter, the more I realize my favorite songs to write are usually the personal ones that tell stories from my life or from the lives of friends and loved ones," David shares. "El Camino Sierra (or The Sierra Highway) is the historic name of Highway 395 which runs through the Owens Valley of California. The Owens Valley has been called Payahǖǖnadǖ by tribes native to the area and interpreted as meaning 'the place where water has always flowed' or 'the land of the flowing water.'

With the valley floor having an elevation of 4,000 feet and mountain ranges rising on both sides to over 14,000 feet, it is the deepest valley in the United States. I've been going there since I was a young boy and it's a place of renewal for me. The High Sierras, the White Mountains, the Ancient Bristlecone Pines: the beauty of this landscape never fails to lift my spirit, and El Camino Sierra is the way there.

"Most of us experience firsthand how music can change outlooks, touch our hearts, and transport our imaginations to new and different places. I hope listening to El Camino Sierra can take you somewhere that refreshes and renews your spirit as its namesake highway has for me."

David Haerle grew up surrounded by music and the music business. His father Martin emigrated from Germany to pursue a dream of working in the country music industry and co-founded the independent label CMH Records (Country Music Heritage). His maternal grandparents co-owned the first full time country music radio station in Nashville, WENO.

The King of Country Music, Roy Acuff, took him onstage at the Grand Ole' Opry before a full house when he was 9 years of age. After picking up the guitar at age 13, he played in rock and alternative new wave bands during the 80's, before becoming a music agent at ICM. Then his father passed away suddenly and at just 24 years-old, David took over the family business and has served as president of CMH Records, now CMH Label Group, ever since.

But David never stopped playing guitar. In 2011, he decided to record and release his first full length album. He began in earnest and the project would ultimately take him roughly 7 years to finish. Garden of Edendale was released in the summer of 2018. His second album, Death Valley, was released in the spring of 2020.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo by Michael Pottle