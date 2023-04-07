Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Guetta Returns With 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' Feat. Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

David Guetta Returns With 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' Feat. Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

It features vocals from British pop icon Anne-Marie, who continues to take the pop world by storm with 7.5 billion global streams to date.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Musical visionary David Guetta returns with monumental new single "Baby Don't Hurt Me" featuring megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray in addition to a songwriting credit from Ed Sheeran. This collaboration is sure to be one of the most exciting dance releases of the year.

The track is a masterful rework of Haddaway's 90's hit "What Is Love." The iconic hook, paired with Guetta's mastermind production, creates a wave of nostalgic euphoria that's guaranteed to enrapture crowds across the globe.

It features vocals from British pop icon Anne-Marie, who continues to take the pop world by storm with 7.5 billion global streams to date, seven UK Top 10 singles and multiple double- and triple-platinum selling records, and Coi Leray, the multi-platinum superstar who is best known for her recent Billboard Top 10 single "Players," which has over 300 million streams, is currently number #1 at numerous radio charts and was just remixed by David Guetta, which the two performed together in his Ultra Miami set.

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" is Guetta's hotly anticipated follow-up to 2022's colossal #1 hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha, which has accumulated over 1.5 billion streams to date. Last week, the global smash won Dance Song of The Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and also has won an EMA and was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Fast approaching 40 billion global streams and winning 'Producer of the Year' at both the BRIT and NRJ Awards, David Guetta has skyrocketed to the #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, selling over 50 million records worldwide. He has over 24 million Spotify followers and over his career has reached #1 on iTunes charts in over 113 countries. Last month, Guetta was presented with a Pandora Billionaire's Plaque at Ultra Music Festival to celebrate over 4 billion streams on their platform.

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" has all the ingredients to be another David Guetta global hit. Lisen to the new single here:



Indie Artist Mexx Heart Releases Debut Album Paper Houses Photo
Indie Artist Mexx Heart Releases Debut Album 'Paper Houses'
Indie singer/songwriter recording artist Mexx Heart recently released her much-anticipated debut album, 'Paper Houses.'
Jeff Carsons Posthumous Album 448 Set for May Release Photo
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single Prologue Before New Album Photo
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album
The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
Trench Remix Two Tracks From Encased in Chrome EP Photo
Trench Remix Two Tracks From 'Encased in Chrome' EP
TRENCH  — Jay Breen (vocals/synth); Tony Chan (bass); Bryce Jassmann (guitar); Cole Young (guitar/electronics); and Tommy Chan (drums) — have dropped fresh remixes of two tracks off last year's Encased in Chrome EP. Remixed in Chrome features hip-hop-influenced versions of 'Encased' (featuring Guilty Simpson) and 'Imminent' (featuring KOTH).

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE PrequelInterview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel
April 6, 2023

BroadwayWorld caught up with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May ReleaseJeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
April 6, 2023

He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season FiveSutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five
April 6, 2023

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.
Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOONInterview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON
April 6, 2023

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'
April 6, 2023

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
share
close sound sound