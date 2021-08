David Duchovny Releases Third Album 'Gestureland' Today

David Duchovny is best known as an award-winning actor, director, and novelist starring in the smash TV shows The X-Files and Californication, winning a Golden Globe for both. His first novel, Holy Cow, was released by Farrar Straus and Giroux in February 2015 and hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. This was followed up by his second novel, Bucky F*cking Dent, released globally in 2016, which also hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. He released his third nationally bestselling novel Miss Subways in 2018 and his most recent novel, Truly Like Lightning, was released earlier this year and is now in development at Showtime. He just released The Reservoir, an Audible original, and recently wrapped shooting on The Bubble, a new Judd Apatow film. He also guest stars in the Netflix series The Chair and episode five also features Duchovny's song ' Mind of Winter .' More on the music front, Duchovny is eager to take the show on the road, saying "I always get such a kick playing live. We make our show into a whole evening, and take people on a journey. I can't wait to do a version of this album for a tour." Live dates will be announced in the fall.