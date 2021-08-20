David Duchovny Releases Third Album 'Gestureland' Today
The album is the follow-up to Every Third Thought (2018).
David Duchovny releases his third album Gestureland
(GMG/Westbound Kyd) today. The album is the follow-up to Every Third Thought (2018) that All Music called "eloquent, alt-rock-kissed country-folk in the vein of Wilco and the Wallflowers." Gestureland builds on the musical and lyrical themes of its predecessor while also exploring some new territory. The songwriting for Gestureland is indeed a mix of political and personal, exploring how people are more immersed in a virtual world, everyone making gestures rather than truly connecting. Gestureland is available on all streaming services and available at Duchovny's site on cassette and will be available on vinyl later this year.
"The album represents three years of song writing over which time I think we developed into a band so there's a stronger element of deep collaboration here. The songs are obviously inspired by present day life and problems but we hope to make them universal. We also stretch our sound a little --getting both heavier and lighter at different times. You want to know which songs are about me. None of them. They're about you." - David Duchovny
Recording for the album started in January of last year at The Outlier Inn in upstate New York, and was finalized after a long pause due to Covid earlier this year at The Birdhouse Studios in New York City. Joining Duchovny once again on the album is Colin Lee (Keys) Pat McCusker (Guitars, Synths) Mitchell Stewart (Bass) Keenan O'Meara (Guitars) and Davis Rowan (Drums). McCusker says about finishing the album, "shortly after our time at Outlier, the pandemic hit. After a month or so of being in full lockdown mode, we started recording overdubs and vocals at our studio in Long Island City. To have our own space to be able to finish Gestureland safely throughout 2020 was a blessing. The more we've all worked together, the more we're all taking risks and tapping into new influences."
David Duchovny is best known as an award-winning actor, director, and novelist starring in the smash TV shows The X-Files and Californication, winning a Golden Globe for both. His first novel, Holy Cow, was released by Farrar Straus and Giroux in February 2015 and hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. This was followed up by his second novel, Bucky F*cking Dent, released globally in 2016, which also hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. He released his third nationally bestselling novel Miss Subways in 2018 and his most recent novel, Truly Like Lightning, was released earlier this year and is now in development at Showtime. He just released The Reservoir, an Audible original, and recently wrapped shooting on The Bubble, a new Judd Apatow film. He also guest stars in the Netflix series The Chair and episode five also features Duchovny's song 'Mind of Winter.' More on the music front, Duchovny is eager to take the show on the road, saying "I always get such a kick playing live. We make our show into a whole evening, and take people on a journey. I can't wait to do a version of this album for a tour." Live dates will be announced in the fall.