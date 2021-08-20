David Duchovny Releases Third Album 'Gestureland' Today

David Duchovny releases his third album Gestureland

(GMG/Westbound Kyd) today. The album is the follow-up to Every Third Thought (2018) that All Music called "eloquent, alt-rock-kissed country-folk in the vein of Wilco and the Wallflowers." Gestureland builds on the musical and lyrical themes of its predecessor while also exploring some new territory. The songwriting for Gestureland is indeed a mix of political and personal, exploring how people are more immersed in a virtual world, everyone making gestures rather than truly connecting. Gestureland is available on all streaming services and available at Duchovny's site on cassette and will be available on vinyl later this year.

"The album represents three years of song writing over which time I think we developed into a band so there's a stronger element of deep collaboration here. The songs are obviously inspired by present day life and problems but we hope to make them universal. We also stretch our sound a little --getting both heavier and lighter at different times. You want to know which songs are about me. None of them. They're about you." - David Duchovny