David Duchovny Releases New Single 'Tessera'

David Duchovny releases a new single today: 'Tessera.'

The song is from Duchovny's third album Gestureland out August 20th (GMG/Western Kyd).

"Colin (Colin Lee - producer/writer/band member) showed up one day with this melody and piano that he'd made from some words of mine that he found laying around. I just send the guys lyrics sometimes, lyrical riffs and they'll riff on the riffs. I'd totally forgotten about rhyming-- tessera que sera--I think I was thinking about loved ones who were getting older and forgetting, losing sight of the big picture and remembered the Latin word tessera for a piece of a mosaic, a single tile, and was playing with this feeling of puzzle pieces, a disjointed mosaic, of not being able to finish the puzzle anymore-- that a very old person might feel, but then realizing that's how it kind of feels all the time, if you're being honest, even when you're young, you can be a bit confused with the puzzle --que sera. I was happy about using Spanish, which I don't speak, and Latin, which is not spoken, in one song ;) I thought Colin's initial melody was beautiful, I enjoyed singing it, and I knew right away we had a song." - David Duchovny