David Duchovny Releases New Single 'Tessera'
The song is from Duchovny's third album Gestureland out August 20th (GMG/Western Kyd).
David Duchovny releases a new single today: 'Tessera.'
The song is from Duchovny's third album Gestureland out August 20th (GMG/Western Kyd).
"Colin (Colin Lee - producer/writer/band member) showed up one day with this melody and piano that he'd made from some words of mine that he found laying around. I just send the guys lyrics sometimes, lyrical riffs and they'll riff on the riffs. I'd totally forgotten about rhyming-- tessera que sera--I think I was thinking about loved ones who were getting older and forgetting, losing sight of the big picture and remembered the Latin word tessera for a piece of a mosaic, a single tile, and was playing with this feeling of puzzle pieces, a disjointed mosaic, of not being able to finish the puzzle anymore-- that a very old person might feel, but then realizing that's how it kind of feels all the time, if you're being honest, even when you're young, you can be a bit confused with the puzzle --que sera. I was happy about using Spanish, which I don't speak, and Latin, which is not spoken, in one song ;) I thought Colin's initial melody was beautiful, I enjoyed singing it, and I knew right away we had a song." - David Duchovny
Gestureland is the follow-up to Every Third Thought (2018.) "The album represents three years of song writing over which time I think we developed into a band so there's a stronger element of deep collaboration here. The songs are obviously inspired by present day life and problems but we hope to make them universal. We also stretch our sound a little --getting both heavier and lighter at different times.
You want to know which songs are about me. None of them. They're about you." - David Duchovny
Recording for the album started in February of last year at Outlier Studio in update New York and was finalized after a long pause due to Covid earlier this year at The Birdhouse in New York City. Joining Duchovny once again on the album is Colin Lee (Keys), Pat McCusker (Guitars, Synths), Mitchell Stewart (Bass), Keenan O'Meara (Guitars) and Davis Rowan (Drums.) McCusker talks about finishing the album "Shortly after our time at Outlier, the pandemic hit. After a month or so of being in full lockdown mode, we started recording overdubs and vocals at our studio in Long Island City. To have our own space to be able to finish Gestureland safely throughout 2020 was a blessing. The more we've all worked together, the more we're all taking risks and tapping into new influences."
Recording for the album started in February of last year at Outlier Studio in update New York and was finalized after a long pause due to Covid earlier this year at The Birdhouse in New York City. Joining Duchovny once again on the album is Colin Lee (Keys), Pat McCusker (Guitars, Synths), Mitchell Stewart (Bass), Keenan O'Meara (Guitars) and Davis Rowan (Drums.) McCusker talks about finishing the album "Shortly after our time at Outlier, the pandemic hit. After a month or so of being in full lockdown mode, we started recording overdubs and vocals at our studio in Long Island City. To have our own space to be able to finish Gestureland safely throughout 2020 was a blessing. The more we've all worked together, the more we're all taking risks and tapping into new influences."