David D'Alessio Releases 'Crazy Love' Single

David D'Alessio gets honest about the toxic moments of love with new single.

Love has been known to make people feel a bit "crazed." Psychoanalysts have said humans have a difficult time distinguishing between fact and fiction when it comes to romantic love. New York City based songwriter David D'Alessio shares the perils of a toxic relationship in his latest single "Crazy Love," which Broadway World is pleased to premiere today.

No stranger to sharing some of his life's more intimate moments with his audiences, D'Alessio crafted this melodic track using inspiration from "a rough relationship." The artist explains "I had a problem with attachment, losing myself, and self-esteem. There was so much drama, boundary-pushing and I loved it! But eventually you crash." The musician adds "while writing the song, I flashbacked to those moments where the highs just kept pushing us forward. Like there wasn't a cliff right in front of us." While some artists tend to shy away from granting full access into their personal lives in this form, David D'Alessio is an open book. His upcoming EP, This Far Apart, set to release this fall, features seven contemporary tracks providing fans a more in-depth look into his life.

D'Alessio's "Crazy Love" isn't just about removing oneself from a toxic relationship, but healing from it. He states "if you're lucky enough to get out, try not to forget your scars. Understanding those moments are now in my rear-view has helped me learn to love the sobriety of letting go and doing things that are right for me. This song helps me remember."

If you're in NYC, you can catch David D'Alessio's live show at the famous Rockwood Music Hall on November 16th at 7:00 pm. For more info, visit https://www.daviddalessio.com/. Also follow David D'Alessio on Instagram and Facebook