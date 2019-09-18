David Ball Premieres New Video for 'Pretty Baby'

Grammy Award winning artist, David Ball, premiered his new music video, in support of his single "Pretty Baby" today, the second release from his tenth studio album, Come See Me. The new music is available for streaming and download on all online digital platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify, iTunes and more.



David describes it this way, "It's a song about sneaking your girl out of her bedroom window, then drinking tequila & dancing at a honky-tonk. What more do you WANT?!"



Live footage was shot at Honky Tonk Tuesday Nights at the American Legion Post 82 and the Nashville Palace in Nashville TN, as well as Honky Tonk Texas in Silsbee TX. The video was produced and directed by Brendan Warner of BW Productions. HTTN founders Brendan Malone and Kevin Mauzy Martin hosted and narrated the video.



In celebration of the release, David Ball performed Honky Tonk Tuesday at American Legion Post 82 in Nashville. Also on the bill: Buck Trent (Hee Haw, Porter Wagoner Show) & Chris Scruggs (Marty Stuart) C'mon pretty baby, let's go honky tonkin' tonight!



"David Ball is still kickin' everyone's a$$ in Country & Western Music, singin' the real deal!" Brendan Malone, co-founder of Honky Tonk Tuesday Nights.



Ball is currently on his Thinkin' Problem 25th Anniversary Tour, playing more music than ever before from that landmark debut album. You will also hear songs from his 10th studio album, Come See Me (2018), available for download on digital platforms Amazon Music here and iTunes, here and can be ordered from his website davidball.com.

Watch the "Pretty Baby" video below.





David Ball Tour Dates:



9-19-19 - Crossville, TN - Palace Theater

10-5-19 - Port Charlotte, FL - Over The Bridge

10-7-19 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center

10-10-19 - Spring, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn

10-11-19 - Coupland, TX - Old Coupland Inn and Dancehall

10-12-19 - Kendalia, TX - Kendalia Halle

10-15-19 - Nashville, TN - American Legion Post 82

11-2-19 - Green Bay, WI - The Meyer Theater

11-3-19 - Sauk Rapids, MN - Rollie's Rednecks & Longnecks

11-14-19 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

11-15-19 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center

12-14-19 - Nashville, TN - Franklin, TN - Puckett's

12-21-19 - Nashville, TN - American Legion Post 82

1-24-20 - McMinnville, TN - Park Theater





