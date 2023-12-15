David Archuleta to Kick Off The 135th Rose Parade With Opening Performance

An array of incredibly talented performers will take the stage alongside Honda's awe-inspiring float, “Keep Dreaming.”

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

David Archuleta to Kick Off The 135th Rose Parade With Opening Performance

Buckle up for excitement as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® unveils the stellar lineup for the 2024 Rose Parade Opening Spectacular presented by Honda. Prepare to experience an electrifying and creative performance that will have you cheering, dancing and feeling the world brought together by the magic of music.

An array of incredibly talented performers will take the stage alongside Honda's awe-inspiring float, “Keep Dreaming.”

To kick off the 135th Rose Parade, a magical convergence of musical brilliance awaits as four extraordinary artists ignite the atmosphere with their unique talents and vibrant energy – David Archuleta, Cassadee Pope, Michelle Williams and Rush Davis.

David Archuleta, show-stopping performer and hailed as a vocal sensation since his ascent on "American Idol," effortlessly delves into emotional depths, drawing a devoted following across diverse musical landscapes with his mellifluous tones and heartfelt renditions. Cassadee Pope, whose journey from punk rock roots to victory on "The Voice" has forged her into a vocal powerhouse, enchants audiences with an emotive depth that permeates every note, paired with an undeniable stage magnetism.

Michelle Williams, revered as a luminary of Destiny's Child, graces the stage exuding charisma and unparalleled vocal prowess, firmly establishing herself as a pioneer in the realms of contemporary R&B and pop. And then there's Rush Davis, an artist whose mastery in blending genres—fusing house, Vogue beats, Underground club music with hip-hop, R&B, and soulful melodies—illuminates his performances, redefining the horizons of modern music with his innovative soundscapes. 

Together, these four musical luminaries merge their talents to create an ensemble set to captivate, mesmerize, and ignite the stage with an electric fusion of their unique styles, setting the tone for the magnificence of the Rose Parade.

Celebrating a remarkable 30-year legacy as the parade’s Official Vehicle, Honda shines brightly once again in the 2024 Rose Parade, marking their 14th consecutive year leading the floats as the Presenting Sponsor.

Join us on Monday, January 1, 2024, to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd. as we ring in the new year.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Guaynaa & Beéle Drop The Explosive Single Toxic Love Photo
Guaynaa & Beéle Drop The Explosive Single 'Toxic Love'

Guaynaa and Beéle release their single 'Toxic Love' in a thrilling collaboration. Titled “Toxic Love”, the single is poised to revolutionize the reggaeton and urban music landscape. Produced by David Nova, who also lent his creative genius to the composition alongside Guaynaa, Beéle, and Super Dakis, “Toxic Love” is a seamless blend of rhythms.

2
Teejay & Davido Release Drift (Remix) Photo
Teejay & Davido Release 'Drift (Remix)'

Teejay, one of Jamaica's most versatile and talked-about dancehall artists, unites with Nigerian Grammy-nominated superstar Davido for an official remix of his explosive dance-inspired anthem “Drift.”  The Panda-produced remix arrives with a music video shot in Lagos, Nigeria and is from the Montego Bay native's anticipated debut I Am Chippy.

3
HOLLER CHOIR Shares New Single DARLENE Photo
HOLLER CHOIR Shares New Single 'DARLENE'

HOLLER CHOIR releases new single 'DARLENE' from their upcoming debut album. Featuring the lyrical prowess of Clint Roberts and bolstered by the talents of Johnson City's Helena Rose on harmony vocals and dulcet clawhammer banjo, Holler Choir creates original music steeped in the mystical sensibilities of old-time Appalachia.

4
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform All American Bitch From GUTS Photo
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo has released the Vevo Official Live Performance for her hit single 'all-american bitch.' The track is off her hit album 'GUTS,' which was released earlier this year. The LP earned six GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Watch the video of the performance now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Mid-Season 8 TrailerVideo: Watch 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Mid-Season 8 Trailer
Video: Apple Debuts MESSI'S WORLD CUP: THE RISE OF A LEGEND Teaser TrailerVideo: Apple Debuts MESSI'S WORLD CUP: THE RISE OF A LEGEND Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From Her 'GUTS' Album For VevoVideo: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From Her 'GUTS' Album For Vevo
Video: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in New Choreography FeaturetteVideo: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in New Choreography Featurette

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE