Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison Rejoin Forces For Second Annual 'Above Ground' Concert

Guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have announced the second annual "ABOVE GROUND" benefit concert on Monday, September 16 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. As with last year's successful event, this immersive evening of art and music will celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, and at the same time raise awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health, with the profits being donated to MusiCares®, a charity of the Recording Academy™.

This year Navarro and Morrison--and an array of special guests to be announced in the coming weeks--will tip their hats to two of the greatest albums of all time: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and the Stooges' self-titled debut album, on which the world was introduced to Iggy Pop. There will be unique stage sets and production for each album's performance.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM (PT) viahttp://axs.com/events/372475/above-ground-tickets. A special AMEX presale is set from Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 AM (PT)-Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 PM (PT). In addition, a Goldenvoice presale is set fromThursday, June 27 from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM (PT). "ABOVE GROUND"is being produced with assistance from Law Rocks, which promotes music education programs.

During the intermission between performances, there will be speeches from people in the mental health field along with art items for auction, live graffiti from prominent street artists and information booths.





