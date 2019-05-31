Dave B Debuts WINDOW Co-Produced By Sango

Seattle's critically-acclaimed rapper and crooner Dave B shares a new song "Window" featuring Romaro Franceswa from his forthcoming album BLEUavailable on June 7th. On the Sango and WAXROOF produced soulful and bounce-worthy track, Dave B teams with another young Northwest hip-hop artist Romaro Franceswa for an uplifting song about escaping negativity.

Dave explains, "This song is really about allowing yourself to let s go. I feel like throughout the creation of this project I had to really go inward to properly express how I felt while making this album. Window is just a reflection of that."

"Window" follows BLEU lead single and music video "CPU Luv," a song about craving attention in today's disconnected world. And teaser track "Pretty," an introspective jam about self-love that landed on the Essence's must listen playlist: Singles We Couldn't Stop Listening To.

Next month, Dave B will host an album release show at hometown venue The Showbox on June 22. Afterwards, he'll bring his electric live performance on the road to New York at Baby's All Right on 6/29, San Francisco at Brick & Mortar on 7/25 and Los Angeles at The Mint on 7/26.

Tickets Available Here

Dave B is a multi-talented artist who raps, sings, writes and produces. The Seattle musician (and son of a preacher) organically blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and funk with conscious-driven lyrics, soulful melodies and memorable production. His depth and versatility can be attributed to vast musical inspirations: gospel icons Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin; hip-hop luminaries Andre 3000, Missy Elliott, and Kanye West; R&B songstresses Aaliyah and Erykah Badu; jazz legend Thelonious Monk; and rock god Jimi Hendrix.

In 2015, he released his debut project Punch Drunk EP. Early supporters 2Dopeboyz called the music "remarkably exceptional" and DJ Booth quickly declared him a Top Prospect. In 2016, Dave B teamed with producer Sango for the collaborative Tomorrow LP that debuted as an NPR First Listen and additional critical-acclaim poured in from Pigeons & Planes, HotNewHipHop, Okayplayer, XXL and more. In 2017, his album Pearlreleased and gained support from Pitchfork "naturally melodic" andComplex"he's a leading voice for The Town." Seattle Weekly have crowned Dave B "Seattle's most endearing young rapper" while Seattle Times gushed he's one of "Seattle's brightest hip-hop talents."

Dave B's electric live performances have led to an opening slot on Seattle superstars Macklemore and Ryan Lewis show at the Key Arena and a direct support spot on Macklemore's Gemini World Tour. Moreover, he has sold-out Seattle live performance staples The Neptune (1000 cap), Neumos (650 cap) and will headline his first album release show at The Showbox (1250 cap) on June 22nd following the release of his new album BLEU on June 7th.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You