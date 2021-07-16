Dava is Back With New 'Sticky' Summer Anthem

Rising Los Angeles-based pop singer and songwriter Dava is back with a fresh new single perfect for your summer playlists. CLICK HERE to listen to "Sticky" available now on all digital streaming platforms via Disruptor Records. The earworm arrives today alongside a colorful video directed by Jonas Gaida and co-directed by Dava and Milo Lee. WATCH HERE.

"Sticky" follows the release of Dava's eclectic and impressive debut singles "New Ceilings," "ASOS," "Right Time," and "Papercut," which received critical acclaim from the likes of COLORS, Wonderland, Idolator, EUPHORIA, and Fashionably-Early as well as generated millions of streams thanks to playlist support from Spotify (Global New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Anti Pop, Popsauce, Alternative R&B) and Apple Music (New Music Daily, Breaking Pop, Pop Chill, New In Pop).

On the inspiration behind her new single, Dava shares, "I made 'Sticky' with some of my best friends, it's probably the happiest record we've ever created. I was listening to a lot of Gwen and Beastie Boys and throughout the process of making this song we found a lot of freedom in taking such a clean sound and pairing it with the surprise bridge. That's my favorite thing about music - the freedom of putting as much of you into a song as possible. I think 'Sticky' is the perfect record to leave behind before a new era."

Los Angeles-based musician Dava has quickly carved a sonic space that she can already call her own: a cozy cushion of warm R&B, palpable pop and flourishes of emo with cherry-sweet vocals and an honest, emotional core in the lane of contemporaries BENEE, Tate McRae, and Bea Miller.

Dava grew up between Oklahoma and Texas, spending much of her life being raised by her grandmother after her mother passed away when she was eight years old. Music became an escape, as she taught herself to write songs on a guitar her mother gifted her. At 18, Dava moved to Colorado, finding her voice as a singer-songwriter through coffee shop open mics. Following the release of a few SoundCloud tracks, the now Los Angeles-based artist quickly built a grassroots following.

With her debut EP due out later this year, Dava lays it all bare, exploring her breadth as an artist and introducing herself as a need-to-know force who's sharing her story with sharp melodies and insight to match.

Stream Dava's new single "Sticky" available now HERE and stay tuned for much more to come.

Listen here: