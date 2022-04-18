Dauzat St. Marie Release New Single 'I Can't Make You Love Me'

Singer/songwriter duo Dauzat St. Marie released a new single titled "I Can't Make You Love Me" to all major platforms! The duo will be on tour this May in support.

The name Dauzat St. Marie (pronouced "dō-zaht saynt mah-ree") has been circulating quite far and wide these past several years through heavyweight touring with some heavyweight artists. Known for their lockstep vocal harmonies and catchy, yet thought-provoking songwriting, singer/songwriter troubadours Mat Dauzat and Heather St. Marie have kept the name Dauzat St. Marie popping up all over the U.S. by touring as main support for Grammy® Award winning heartthrob Rick Springfield's "Stripped Down" solo acoustic show series for the past five years and peppered in dates with The Marshall Tucker Band, Lindsay Ell, Schuyler Fisk / Sissy Spacek, and Rick Derringer. Most recently, Dauzat St. Marie toured the U.S. as support for legendary music icons Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

2020 was shaping up to be Dauzat St. Marie's biggest year to date. The duo started the year by performing at Los Angeles's iconic Dodger Stadium for the Komen "More Than Pink" Walk and was preparing for their biggest tour to date - the support slot on the summer arena tour with Rick Springfield and one of the world's best-selling groups of all time - CHICAGO. Sadly, the tour was terminated less than two months before it even began due to Covid-19.

Though being handed a tough blow, Dauzat St. Marie didn't skip a beat - the duo used the forced downtime to begin releasing new music and video as soon as the world went into lockdown in March. In less than nine months, they had gained over 1.6 million YouTube channel views, their music video for "Common Ground" alone gained over a million views, their music video for "In It Together" was used by The American Cancer Society as a vehicle for awareness and fundraising in a national Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign (Heather is a recent breast cancer survivor), and one of their singles titled "Where Were You?" landed on the 2021 Grammy® Awards ballot in three separate categories - Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance.

While continuing to roll out singles in 2021, Dauzat St. Marie was invited to record in collaboration with Zac Brown, Jason Mraz, KT Tunstall, Keith Goodwin (Good Old War), and other Taylor Guitars sponsored artists on the song "I Know What Love Is," with all funds raised going to MusicCares to assist musicians struggling during the pandemic. The song has been streamed over 2.5 million times and raised over $12,000 for MusicCares.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

May 5th - Houston, TX @ 19th Hole

May 6th - Ruston, LA @ Sundown

May 7th - Alexandria, LA @ Huckleberry Brewing Co.

May 11th - Ocean Springs, MS @ Juke Joint

May 13th - Jacksonville, FL @ Blue Jay Listening Room

May 14th - Bluffton, SC @ Roasting Room

May 15th - Orlando, FL @ Shovelhead

May 19th - New Smyrna Beach, FL @ Casey's NSB

May 20th - Palm Coast, FL @ Hammock Wine

May 21st - Port Orange FL @ Hidden Treasure Rosebay

May 22nd - Clearwater, FL @ 3 Daughters

May 25th - Natchez, MS @ Natchez Brewing Co.

May 26th - Thibodaux, LA @ Big Mike's

May 27th - New Orleans, LA @ The Twist of Lime

May 28th - Monroe, LA @ Enoch's

May 29th - Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport House Concert Series