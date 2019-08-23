Darnell Releases New 'Bail Money' EP Today

Critically acclaimed Detroit-born and Los Angeles-based rapper Darnell drops his new Bail Money EP today. Get it HERE via 12 Tone Music Group.

The six-song collection boasts the previously released "Turbo" [feat. Reese LAFLARE], "Buckhead" [feat. Casino], and "Outta Style". In addition, its opener and title track "Bail Money" threads together bulletproof bars and a hypnotic and hard-hitting hook. It stands out as the perfect introduction to this ironclad and inimitable MC. The track listing can be found below.

He unveiled the EP at a VIP party earlier this week. Check out photos below.

Get ready for more from Darnell soon.

Darnell made his first beat in high school and quietly honed his craft. Attending art school, he went on to create videos for the likes of Mac Miller and French Montana, before trading New York for Los Angeles. Scraping by in South Central, he edited videos for a living and sold clothes in order to survive.

Detroit-born rapper, producer, director, and visionary, Darnell Willams, angles for the highest level of quality with everything he does-from dropping bars to lensing videos. In doing so, he achieves it. Racking up over 10 million independent streams and looks from Complex, XXL, Rap Radar, Hype Magazine, and more, he inches closer to the winner's circle on his official 2019 debut EP, Bail Money [12 Tone Music]. He attracted an early social media shout out from Travis Scott during 2014, fueling early buzz stoked by a Chance the Rapper co-sign. He collaborated with the likes of Denzel Curry and Casey Veggies in addition to dropping "NEW BREED" with JOYRYDE on the 2017 Skrillex-curated OWSLA compilation HOWSLA and lending "Blown" to the HBO series Silicon Valley. Amidst this momentum, he signed to Roc Nation and 12 Tone Music Group. Preceded by "Turbo" [feat. Reese LAFLARE], "Buckhead" [feat. Casino], and "Outta Style," Bail Money bags up airtight rhymes, verbal acrobatics, and clever quips over bulletproof beats. The opener and title track "Bail Money" embodies the rapper's signature style. Over skittering production, he slides from vivid verses into an instantly irresistible hook.

"I just hope people can relate, you know," he leaves off. "I'm a black man talking about s black people go through. I'm capitalizing on who I am. It's authentic. It always will be." - Darnell





