Darkwave Artist Mareux Releases Debut Album 'Lovers From the Past'

Lover’s From The Past follows Mareux’s Coachella sets during both weekends of the iconic music festival.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Acclaimed darkwave artist, Mareux, has released his debut album, Lovers From The Past via Revolution/Warner Records. In support of the album, Mareux will be kicking off a headlining global tour tomorrow with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Berlin, London and more.

"For me, Lovers From The Past marks the first time that my work has been organized in a very intentional and curated way. It's taken me over a dozen years to get here from when I first began writing music as Mareux. It's the absolute best bit of my creative qualities and storytelling. I love setting the mood and this album is incredibly moody. I hope it can inspire and connect with my fans for years to come," says Mareux.

Lover's From The Past follows Mareux's Coachella sets during both weekends of the iconic music festival. Recently, Mareux was featured by Brooklyn Vegan who described the album as "gloomy but neon-lit, nostalgic but modern" with Post-Punk stating "Mareux makes music filled with stories of unrequited yearning and the ghosts of romances' whose memory haunts both dreams and waking hours."

Mareux set the stage for the forthcoming project with "Night Vision." The track has already generated nearly one million streams and counting. RAIN hailed it as "deeply confessional," while Post-Punk.com christened it a "Lynchian dreamscape." The accompanying music video stars RuPaul's Drag Race's fan-favorite contestant Gottmik.

"Night Vision" landed in the wake of Mareux's 2022 tracks "Glass" [feat. King Woman] and "The Perfect Girl," which caught fire on TikTok with billions of views on the sound itself. Not long after, the song gathered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms with north of 241 million on Spotify alone. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Violet Chachki notably starred in the song's music video, amassing over 13 million YouTube views. DAZED summed it up best as a "creeping earworm."

TOUR DATES

May
5 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA *Sold Out
6 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ *Sold Out
8 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX
9 - The Parish - Austin, TX
10 - Deep Ellum Art Company - Dallas, TX
11 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX *Sold Out
12 - Santos - New Orleans, LA
13 - Underground Atlanta - Atlanta, GA
15 - Black Cat - Washington, DC
16 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA
17 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY
18 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA
19 - La Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC
20 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON
21 - El Club - Detroit, MI
23 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL
26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO
27 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

June
6 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

July
12 - Soup - Manchester, UK
13 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK
15 - 02 Academy Islington - London, UK
16 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK
18 - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands
20 - Liquid Club - San Gwann, Malta
21 - L'International - Paris, FR
22 - About Pop 2023 - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Reithalle - Dresden, Germany
25 - Urban Spree - Berlin, Germany
26 - Klub U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland
27 - Niebo - Warsaw, Poland
28 - Zascianek - Krakow, Poland
29 - Pop Messe 2023 - Czech Republic

Photo Credit: Kiyana Tehrani



RELATED STORIES - Music

Pvssy Riot & Boys Noize Team Up and Bring Alice Glass Along for Chastity Photo
Pvssy Riot & Boys Noize Team Up and Bring Alice Glass Along for 'Chastity'

With 'Chastity,' Pussy Riot and Alice Glass wield Boys Noize's racing techno-NRG as a weapon of mass domination. The femme-fatale vocalists take turns drenching the Berlin producer's dark adrenaline with syrupy acid – and while it's an undeniable peak-time rush, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal disturbing new details.

T-Pain Releases People (Libianca T-Mix) Photo
T-Pain Releases 'People (Libianca T-Mix)'

T-Pain has released 'People (Libianca T-Mix),' his re-working of “People” by Libianca. T-Pain has been releasing remixes, dubbed “T-Mixes,” for years as a way to share with music he loves with his own spin. Past T-Mix's have included “Boo’d Up” (Ella Mai T-Mix), “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B ft. 21 Savage T-Mix), and “Panda” (ft. Young Cash- T-Mix).

Saint Motel Unveil New Single Everyones a Guru Now Photo
Saint Motel Unveil New Single 'Everyone's a Guru Now'

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have unveiled their brand new single entitled “Everyone’s A Guru Now”. The song is available to stream and download. “Everyone’s A Guru Now” notably marks the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Pecos & the Rooftops Release New Single Last Thing I Remember Photo
Pecos & the Rooftops Release New Single 'Last Thing I Remember'

Emerging with a sharp signature style and an unrivaled live presence proven one gig at a time, platinum-certified rising Texas-based country rock band Pecos & The Rooftops release their new single entitled “Last Thing I Remember.' It paves the way for the hard workin’, hard rockin’ sextet’s anxiously awaited self-titled full-length debut album.


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET