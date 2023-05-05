Darkwave Artist Mareux Releases Debut Album 'Lovers From the Past'

Acclaimed darkwave artist, Mareux, has released his debut album, Lovers From The Past via Revolution/Warner Records. In support of the album, Mareux will be kicking off a headlining global tour tomorrow with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Berlin, London and more.

"For me, Lovers From The Past marks the first time that my work has been organized in a very intentional and curated way. It's taken me over a dozen years to get here from when I first began writing music as Mareux. It's the absolute best bit of my creative qualities and storytelling. I love setting the mood and this album is incredibly moody. I hope it can inspire and connect with my fans for years to come," says Mareux.

Lover's From The Past follows Mareux's Coachella sets during both weekends of the iconic music festival. Recently, Mareux was featured by Brooklyn Vegan who described the album as "gloomy but neon-lit, nostalgic but modern" with Post-Punk stating "Mareux makes music filled with stories of unrequited yearning and the ghosts of romances' whose memory haunts both dreams and waking hours."

Mareux set the stage for the forthcoming project with "Night Vision." The track has already generated nearly one million streams and counting. RAIN hailed it as "deeply confessional," while Post-Punk.com christened it a "Lynchian dreamscape." The accompanying music video stars RuPaul's Drag Race's fan-favorite contestant Gottmik.

"Night Vision" landed in the wake of Mareux's 2022 tracks "Glass" [feat. King Woman] and "The Perfect Girl," which caught fire on TikTok with billions of views on the sound itself. Not long after, the song gathered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms with north of 241 million on Spotify alone. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Violet Chachki notably starred in the song's music video, amassing over 13 million YouTube views. DAZED summed it up best as a "creeping earworm."

TOUR DATES

May

5 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA *Sold Out

6 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ *Sold Out

8 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

9 - The Parish - Austin, TX

10 - Deep Ellum Art Company - Dallas, TX

11 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX *Sold Out

12 - Santos - New Orleans, LA

13 - Underground Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

15 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

16 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

17 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

18 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

19 - La Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC

20 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

23 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

27 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

June

6 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

July

12 - Soup - Manchester, UK

13 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK

15 - 02 Academy Islington - London, UK

16 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK

18 - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands

20 - Liquid Club - San Gwann, Malta

21 - L'International - Paris, FR

22 - About Pop 2023 - Stuttgart, Germany

23 - Reithalle - Dresden, Germany

25 - Urban Spree - Berlin, Germany

26 - Klub U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

27 - Niebo - Warsaw, Poland

28 - Zascianek - Krakow, Poland

29 - Pop Messe 2023 - Czech Republic

Photo Credit: Kiyana Tehrani