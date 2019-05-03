Darko Releases Remix For Niiko x SWAE's HOLD TIGHT feat. Subtoll

Following the recent release of 'Huster' with Destructo and Ice-T, mysterious producer collective DARKO has unveiled a remix for Niiko x SWAE's 'Hold Tight' featuring Subtoll.

DARKO's remix production is the perfect complement to the track, taking the signature Niiko x SWAEsweeping melodies and futuristic bass style into an all out trap banger. Following each chorus is an unexpected twist through heavy bass drops and pulsing synths.

The collaboration between DARKO and Niiko x SWAE was a natural one, with both producer teams based in Los Angeles and having spent many late nights in the studio creating music together.

Established in early 2018, DARKO has been making waves in Los Angeles and beyond through releasing a steady stream of hits and remixes. Since the release of their first single 'No Names' featuring Evanteand Mozzy, they momentum has not slowed. They've also seen success for the remixes of Grizz's 'Hot Air Balloon' as well as the remix for up-and-coming songstress Mahkenna's 'Ready For Love'.



DARKO has made rare yet coveted appearances with DJ sets at this year's SXSW and an exclusive pre-party for Coachella with the hot new broadcasting app LiveMe. Also continuing their rise as in-demand producers, DARKO produced RuPaul Drag Race star Plastique Tiara's 'Irresistible', which received over 500,000 YouTube views within the first 24 hours of its release.



This summer will be red hot for DARKO with releases lined up with Christina Milian, Tyga, and Waka Flocka Flame set to drop soon.



Niiko x SWAE feat. Subtoll 'Hold Tight' (DARKO Remix) is out now.





