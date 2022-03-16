Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne & More Join Lineup for 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival

Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Jeremy Camp, and Boz Scaggs with Robert Cray will perform during the summer 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets for all five performances will go on sale on Friday, March 25 here.

Grammy Award-winning singer/guitarist Bonnie Raitt, soft rock duo Air Supply, and the acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra were already announced as Arts Festival performers. The full lineup for the 2022 summer season will be announced in May.

"The 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival will be especially joyous as we welcome friends from near and far back to our first full lineup of summer concerts since 2019," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "Experiencing live entertainment at Kresge Auditorium, on the shores of Green Lake, will remind us how thrilling it is to enjoy remarkable performances together."

A much anticipated northern Michigan tradition, the Interlochen Arts Festival has brought top-tier performers to Interlochen's wooded campus since 1964. In recent years, the Arts Festival has attracted audiences of more than 130,000 patrons annually, making it one of the largest arts festivals in northern Michigan. Summer festival events are primarily hosted at Kresge Auditorium, a 4,000-seat outdoor venue on the shores of scenic Green Lake.

Proceeds from ticket sales for Interlochen performances fund scholarships for deserving young artists to attend Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy, making the Interlochen experience accessible to hundreds of students around the world.

Country singer-songwriter Darius Rucker will bring "DARIUS RUCKER LIVE" to Interlochen on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Rucker first achieved multi-platinum status as the founder, lead singer, and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. In 2008, Rucker embarked on a solo career in country music, earning scores of new fans with number-one hits such as "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," "Alright," and "Come Back Song." Since then, Rucker has added four number-one albums, his third Grammy Award, and membership in the Grand Ole Opry to his ever-growing list of accolades. Up-and-coming country artist Tyler Booth will join Rucker for the performance. Tickets start at $68.

Brothers Osborne will bring their "We're Not For Everyone" tour to Interlochen on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Widely considered one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years, Brothers Osborne have quickly climbed the charts with their unique blend of country and rock. Since their debut in 2013, the duo have earned nine Grammy Award nominations, including nods for smash hits "Stay A Little Longer," "It Ain't My Fault," and "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)." The duo's growing list of accolades also includes five Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, and the 2019 ASCAP Vanguard Award. Join Brothers Osborne live and experience one of the most innovative ensembles in modern country music. Tickets start at $35.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will perform on Monday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. Lauded as "the sound of grace on the radio" (Rolling Stone), singer, pianist, composer, and bandleader Hornsby remains in-demand as a performer and collaborator. Since the title track of his debut album The Way It Is topped the charts on BBC Radio One, the three-time Grammy Award winner has sold 11 million albums and worked with diverse artists such as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Chaka Khan, and The Grateful Dead. Join Hornsby and his current band, The Noisemakers, for an evening of classic hits that span rock, pop, bluegrass, and jazz. Tickets start at $31.

Jeremy Camp will perform Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. With a record-breaking 41 number-one hits across all radio formats, Camp is one of the most popular solo artists in Christian music. Since his debut album Stay topped the Christian charts in 2002, the singer, songwriter, and author has sold more than 5 million albums, published two books, won four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, and earned a Grammy Award nomination. Camp's 12-album discography includes four RIAA Gold-certified albums and instantly recognizable hits such as "I Still Believe," "There Will Be A Day," and "Christ in Me." Join Billboard's number-two Christian Artist of the Decade (2010) for an evening of uplifting songs and emotive worship anthems. Tickets start at $30.

Boz Scaggs will perform on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. After more than 50 years on the airwaves, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist continues to thrill audiences with his signature blend of rock, blues, and R&B. Since his solo debut in 1968, Scaggs has produced 19 albums-three of which are RIAA Platinum certified-and dozens of hits, including "Lido Shuffle," "Look What You've Done to Me," and the Grammy Award-winning "Lowdown." Join the seven-time Grammy Award nominee as he returns to his roots for the "Out of the Blues Tour 2022." Singer and guitarist Robert Cray joins Scaggs for a star-studded evening of blues music. A five-time Grammy Award winner, Cray has honed his fresh-yet-familiar sound over the course of his 40-year career. Cray's 20-album discography includes hits like "Right Next Door (Because of Me)," "Smoking Gun," and "Blues Get Off My Shoulder." Tickets start at $35.

All five performances will take place at Kresge Auditorium.

A global destination for artists and arts enthusiasts, Interlochen Center for the Arts comprises Interlochen Arts Camp, a world-class multidisciplinary summer arts program; Interlochen Arts Academy, the nation's premier arts boarding high school; Interlochen Online, the emerging leader in virtual arts education; Interlochen Presents, a producer of 600+ performances annually by celebrated guest artists, Interlochen students, and faculty; Interlochen Public Radio, two listener-supported, 24-hour public radio stations (classical music and news); and Interlochen College of Creative Arts, a convener for continuing arts education.