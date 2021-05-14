Danny Olson & Crystal Skies Debut 'Like Water'

Danny Olson and Crystal Skies collaborate on a genre-bending single "Like Water" feat. Jadelyn. Out now on Insomniac's label Lost In Dreams, "Like Water" is Crystal Skies' second release on the label, following their pop/electronic crossover "Crazy While We're Young '' alongside JT Roach, and will officially launch a new partnership with Danny Olson on Lost In Dreams.



A powerful and emotive single, "Like Water" paints an illustrious metaphor of being caught inside a whirlwind romance that is accentuated with Jadelyn's poetic lyrics and heart-rending vocals. Fusing together their dynamic talents, Danny Olson utilizes his composer strengths and cinematic production while Crystal Skies lends their signature bass-driven sounds on "Like Water." Undeniably one of the best songs to debut on Lost In Dreams this year, "Like Water"

is a sonic masterpiece that will steadily seep into your brain and soul with each listen.



Crystal Skies mentions about the single: "We had a great time working on "Like Water" with Danny Olson and Jadelyn. They had a really solid demo already so it was easy to find inspiration and ideas to work with! We were aiming for a result that combines our two styles, and I think we hit a good balance, showcasing Danny's orchestral composition and Jadelyn's amazing vocals and songwriting while also adding a powerful, energetic drop section. We're glad to be able to share this track with everyone and are looking forward to the chance to play it out once more live events start to return!"



Danny Olson adds, "Like Water represents a perfect collaborative effort between the cinematic and dance music worlds. I am thrilled to have a follow up record with Jadelyn, after the success of our "Fix You" cover, and also to have gotten the chance to work with Crystal Skies, a duo I have looked up to for many years with admiration of what they've accomplished. Finally, I couldn't think of a better home than Lost In Dreams for this new sound, and I am so grateful to be included amongst a family of such talented artists, creative minds and visionaries."



Danny Olson's unique style of electronic and cinematic sounds has accrued over tens of millions of streams across platforms, and allowed him to work with some of the biggest names in music including Don Diablo, Tiesto, Slander, Kehlani, and Blackbear. Focusing his energies between EDM, film scoring, and trailer music, Danny Olson is able to seamlessly blend together genres and conceive a brand new, high-impact sound. Danny Olson has released music on tastemaker labels such as Interscope, Hexagon, Proximity, and has now penned a new partnership with Insomniac's latest imprint Lost In Dreams.



Crystal Skies (made up of Britian Holcomb and Aaron Dawson) are widely known for their ability to produce emotional, future/pop music. Since their inception, Crystal Skies have amassed over 3 million plays on Soundcloud, 7.5 million plays on Spotify, and 12 million views on Youtube. Collaborating with Illenium, Mitis, Griffin, Seven Lions, and Dabin on a slew of remixes and original singles, Crystal Skies have also released on noteworthy labels such as Anjunabeats and Monstercat.



Armed with an uncanny ability to collaborate across all genres, breaking artist Jadelyn is unrivaled, earning herself over 1 million streams on Spotify and a Top 200 placement on the Dance Charts. This Washington-born singer/songwriter once again brings her endless talent and refreshing authenticity with "Disasterpiece," her newest collaborative single that blurs the lines between pop and dance.



Featuring a new label, festival, and event group, Lost In Dreams is the latest brand to come from Insomniac, that will operate under the same umbrella as their other brands including Bassrush, Basscon, Factory 93, and Dreamstate. Managed under Insomniac Music Group, home to a groundbreaking label and other imprints including HARD Recs, Lost In Dreams will serve as its own label dedicated to the genres of Future Bass, Melodic Dubstep, and Pop/Electronic music. With five releases already under the Lost In Dreams imprint and collaborations with Kaivon, Crystal Skies, Haywyre, and Highlnd, Insomniac have created the perfect home for both rising talent and established acts alike.



Another exceptional release to come from Lost In Dreams, Danny Olson & Crystal Skies single "Like Water" feat. Jadelyn is available now on all streaming platforms.

Listen here: