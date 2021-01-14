Danny L. Harle Announces New Album 'HARLECORE'

On February 26, 2021, one of contemporary music's most in-demand architects Danny L Harle will unveil Harlecore, an album and immersive interactive club experience where the rave never ends. Bringing together over half a decade of innovation as a primary member of the lauded PC Music collective, as well as prominent production work for the likes of Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo, and executive production for Caroline Polachek's critically acclaimed debut album Pang, Harlecore aims to splice the type of hyperactive, electronic pop that he's become synonymous with, with his true love of hardcore, gabber, makina and ambient music.

Harlecore's spiritual home comprises a club set within an alternate universe of Harle's own design; a totem of complete euphoria for listeners to experience and roam around freely through the internet, available 24 hours a day. The club's four residents - DJ Danny, MC Boing, DJ Mayhem and DJ Ocean - all occupy a different room of Club Harlecore, playing their signature styles of music, each with their own traits and fantastical image. Today, Danny L Harle unveils tracks from two of the Harlecore DJs; DJ Danny's " On A Mountain " and MC Boing's " Boing Beat ".

An anthemic cut of trance-infused hardcore, DJ Danny's "On A Mountain" is the perfect introduction to the stylings of its virtual protagonist. Infectious and life-affirmingly euphoric, the track takes a bold, intoxicating hook and pairs it with a dynamic synth melody and clattering breaks to create a moment of real sonic escapism. The track comes with a Rolfes Brothers-directed music video that explores the spiritual power of music via a tour of Danny's Euphoria Stadium; DJ Danny's domain and the largest room in Club Harlecore. At the track's initial climax, DJ Danny rises beyond the club's outer walls on a mountain, spiritually ascending into the atmosphere before returning to the club to bring ecstasy to its revellers.

"Boing Beat" is the album's first manifestation from fabled Harlecore universe artist MC Boing; a breakneck tornado of unrestrained makina. Set to cartoonish bounce sounds and heavy-duty kicks custom built to rattle the senses, "Boing Beat" lays the stage for MC Boing; a frenzied, anthropomorphised ball that unleashes feverish raps on top of overwhelming instrumentals, making a zero-gravity zone within the club, known as Boing's Bounce Room.

Harlecore is a chance to encounter euphoria in its purest form. A brand new experience, synthesized to represent an energy rush fabled in subcultures around the world, set to Danny L Harle's own wildly creative vision. This music sounds the way I feel.