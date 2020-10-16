Danny Goo Releases New Single 'Repeat It'

There’s something both otherworldly and immediately relatable.

There's something both otherworldly and immediately relatable about the atmosphere the Dallas native, Danny Goo conjures. Earlier this summer, Goo has announced that has signed to Atoned Music, and today, has released his third single "Repeat It," which premiered yesterday on Substream Magazine. Stream the single, produced by writing partner and longtime collaborator, now via Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

This single follows the release of "Better Off" and "So In Love feat. Lil Lotus," all three of which comes off Goo's forthcoming EP, Feel For You, due out December 16, 2020 via Atoned Music.

On the track, Danny shares, "For the first time in my life I felt needed by someone else. It made me happy beyond belief, and I felt like I was finally complete. However, once the relationship ended I found myself a lost mess. What I once had that made me feel whole was now gone leaving me feeling like I could never be complete again. I desperately tried to win her back, to win my old complete self back causing me to fall deeper into my own pain. I had to realize deep down Nobody can complete me except for myself. Regardless of who comes and goes in my life I will always be enough for me. My happiness can't be dependent on anyone except for myself."

Danny Goo is a rising star amidst a new generation of indie artists who transcend genre. His charming vocals blend plainspoken emotional vulnerability with intimate minimalist pop and soothing postmodern R&B. Central Track wrote that Danny's music possesses the earmarks of alternative R&B while embodying a nexus of emo, cloud rap, and dream pop.

Listeners who discovered Danny via SoundCloud, Emo Nite, and on bills with Emotional Xan, Boyfriendz, and Sleye are the same dedicated listeners drawn to artists such as Lil Lotus. The energy of Warped Tour, the passion of pop-punk, and the confessional balladry of R&B are all here. Seamlessly blending seemingly disparate genres into a smooth and broad reaching sound that's as vibrant and dynamic as it is unique, Danny Goo is on a simple mission to spread peace, love and positivity. Take a seat, take a sip, and take it in.

Watch the official video below.

Feel For You Tracklisting:

01. Feel For You

02. Bad Company

03. Blue

04. So In Love (feat Lil Lotus)

05. Better Off

06. Repeat It

View More Music Stories Related Articles