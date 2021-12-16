Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Danny Elfman to Compose the Theme for Netflix's WEDNESDAY

The new series is currently in production.

Dec. 16, 2021  
Academy Award® nominated and Emmy® winning composer Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Spider-Man) is once again teaming up with director Tim Burton to compose the theme for Wednesday, the upcoming live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale from Netflix and MGM.

Elfman will also create themes and score episodes throughout the entire season of Wednesday, working alongside Emmy® nominated composer Chris Bacon (Smash, Bates Motel), who has collaborated with Elfman on past projects.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The cast includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa.


