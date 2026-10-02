Daniel Hope Traces 150 Years of Ukrainian Music on Born in Ukraine

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Daniel Hope traces a journey through 150 years of Ukrainian musical history on Born in Ukraine – 150 Years of Ukrainian Music, an exploration rooted in his own longstanding connection to the country. The album, out November 6, 2026 on Deutsche Grammophon, brings together familiar melodies and rarely heard works.

Hope is joined on the recording by the Ukrainian pianists Alina Pronina, Roman Fediurko and Vitalii Kyianytsia. Together, they reveal music shaped by memory and displacement, belonging and renewal. The program includes the world-premiere recordings of Alexey Shor's Footprints in the Sand and Kyianytsia's Adagio from the ballet The Perfect Scent, alongside Leontovych's Shchedryk, a melody heard around the world, yet unmistakably Ukrainian.

The album will be available on CD and digital formats.

Pre-order Born in Ukraine

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 22 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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