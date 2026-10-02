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Daniel Hope Traces 150 Years of Ukrainian Music on Born in Ukraine

The album brings together familiar melodies and rarely heard works, including world-premiere recordings by Alexey Shor.

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Daniel Hope Traces 150 Years of Ukrainian Music on Born in Ukraine

Daniel Hope traces a journey through 150 years of Ukrainian musical history on Born in Ukraine – 150 Years of Ukrainian Music, an exploration rooted in his own longstanding connection to the country. The album, out November 6, 2026 on Deutsche Grammophon, brings together familiar melodies and rarely heard works.

Hope is joined on the recording by the Ukrainian pianists Alina Pronina, Roman Fediurko and Vitalii Kyianytsia. Together, they reveal music shaped by memory and displacement, belonging and renewal. The program includes the world-premiere recordings of Alexey Shor's Footprints in the Sand and Kyianytsia's Adagio from the ballet The Perfect Scent, alongside Leontovych's Shchedryk, a melody heard around the world, yet unmistakably Ukrainian.

The album will be available on CD and digital formats.

Pre-order Born in Ukraine

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