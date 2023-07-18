Daniel Avery Playing North American Live Dates In August

Avery also recently shared new EP More Truth,

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 4 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Daniel Avery Playing North American Live Dates In August

Daniel Avery will embark on a run of North American dates next month that will carry his dynamic live set to Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco for Outside Lands festival. Additionally, he is slated to perform at III Points festival in Miami in October. Full dates are listed below. 

These live dates follow the recent release of remixes of both Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue,” taken from their latest album Memento Mori, as well as Brooklyn up-and-comers Nation Of Language’s track “Weak In Your Light.”

Commenting on the Depeche Mode remix, Daniel said: “Depeche Mode: legends, heroes and a constant source of inspiration. I made this rework with a smoke machine and strobe firmly in mind, debuting it in fabric room once earlier this year and rushing with excitement when playing it in every set since.”

On the Nation Of Language remix, he adds: “When making a remix I usually like to deconstruct a track and start again but I liked this song instantly so kept the structure intact, albeit leading it into a darker, smokier room.”

Avery also recently shared new EP More Truth, an expansion of the textures and energy of his critically-acclaimed fifth studio album Ultra Truth. More Truth is a 7-track collection of new singles, B-sides and bonus material to complete the collaborative universe established on 2022's Ultra Truth.

Beginning with the thunderous rave chorus of lead track “Going So Low”, a brand new collaboration with vocalist/producer Georgia, More Truth explores the furthest emotional reaches of Avery's studio fever dream. 

Speaking on the EP Daniel Avery says: "More Truth. More sounds from the world of Ultra. B-sides, bonus tracks and unheard noise. This is our Ultra Truth. We’re not going anywhere." 

Released back in November last year Ultra Truth offered a very different listening experience to any of Avery’s previous records. It inhabited its own world of sound, a construct built in Avery’s Thames side studio with collaborative help from a host of friends: the production touch of Ghost Culture and Manni Dee, the vocals of HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul and the voices of Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle and James Massiah. In creating Ultra Truth, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him to first make music as a teenager: pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave or Mogwai, the exquisite darkness of David Lynch’s movies and, on tracks like “Devotion” and “Higher”, the thunderous energy of left-field rave music.

It was a clear standout record of 2022 and critically acclaimed across the board, appearing on numerous end of year lists with Daniel also gracing the cover of Disco Pogo, Music Tech, Beatportal and DJ Mag who called it “the defining album of his career”.

Ultra Truth was the musical truth of one of the country’s most innovative, boundary-pushing electronic producers, and its companion follow up More Truth demonstrates Daniel Avery’s prolific creative vision is not to be ignored.

DANIEL AVERY LIVE DATES:

7/20/2023 - Paléo Festival, Nyon

8/5/2023 - All Together Now, Waterford (live)

8/10/2023 - Holocene, Portland

8/11/2023 - Lights Down Low, LA

8/12/2023 - Outside Lands, San Francisco

8/18/2023 - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell (live)

8/19/2023 - Strange Brew, Bristol

8/26/2023 - Human, Barcelona

8/27/2023 - Connect Festival, Edinburgh

9/2/2023 - INOTA, Várpalota (live)

9/4/2023 - DC10, Ibiza

9/8/2023 - ION, Dhërmi

10/21/2023 - Miami, FL - III Points  

Photo credit: Steve Gullic



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Watch Luke Combs Perform Fast Car Photo
Video: Watch Luke Combs Perform 'Fast Car'

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Fast Car,” has been certified RIAA Platinum, just 16 weeks after it was released. In celebration, a new live performance video for the song—filmed earlier this spring during Combs’ sold-out show at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium.

2
Psych Indie Rocker Karina Rykman Adds Dates to Headline Tour Photo
Psych Indie Rocker Karina Rykman Adds Dates to Headline Tour

Rykman’s biggest headline tour thus far, JOYRIDE Tour 2023 begins September 20 with a sold-out show at Brooklyn, NY’s Baby’s All Right and then travels the US through mid-December. Special guests include Guerilla Toss (September 21-November 4). For complete details and remaining ticket availability.

3
HARMS WAY Announce New Album & Share Silent Wolf Single Photo
HARM'S WAY Announce New Album & Share 'Silent Wolf' Single

The key to the success may be a shift to recording at Studio 4 in Pennsylvania with producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Code Orange). Going into the recording, the goal was to improve some of the band's processes, examine vocal cadences and experiment during production to gain the best idea from each track.

4
Video: Atmosphere Share Still Life Video & Drop November Tour Dates Photo
Video: Atmosphere Share 'Still Life' Video & Drop November Tour Dates

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have shared a new video for their song “Still Life,” taken from their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (out now via Rhymesayers Entertainment) and featuring UK singer Murkage Dave. Watch the video below, directed by ZooDeVille, Slug & Rhymesayers Entertainment’s Siddiq.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US