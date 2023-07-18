Daniel Avery Playing North American Live Dates In August

Daniel Avery will embark on a run of North American dates next month that will carry his dynamic live set to Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco for Outside Lands festival. Additionally, he is slated to perform at III Points festival in Miami in October. Full dates are listed below.

These live dates follow the recent release of remixes of both Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue,” taken from their latest album Memento Mori, as well as Brooklyn up-and-comers Nation Of Language’s track “Weak In Your Light.”

Commenting on the Depeche Mode remix, Daniel said: “Depeche Mode: legends, heroes and a constant source of inspiration. I made this rework with a smoke machine and strobe firmly in mind, debuting it in fabric room once earlier this year and rushing with excitement when playing it in every set since.”

On the Nation Of Language remix, he adds: “When making a remix I usually like to deconstruct a track and start again but I liked this song instantly so kept the structure intact, albeit leading it into a darker, smokier room.”

Avery also recently shared new EP More Truth, an expansion of the textures and energy of his critically-acclaimed fifth studio album Ultra Truth. More Truth is a 7-track collection of new singles, B-sides and bonus material to complete the collaborative universe established on 2022's Ultra Truth.

Beginning with the thunderous rave chorus of lead track “Going So Low”, a brand new collaboration with vocalist/producer Georgia, More Truth explores the furthest emotional reaches of Avery's studio fever dream.

Speaking on the EP Daniel Avery says: "More Truth. More sounds from the world of Ultra. B-sides, bonus tracks and unheard noise. This is our Ultra Truth. We’re not going anywhere."

Released back in November last year Ultra Truth offered a very different listening experience to any of Avery’s previous records. It inhabited its own world of sound, a construct built in Avery’s Thames side studio with collaborative help from a host of friends: the production touch of Ghost Culture and Manni Dee, the vocals of HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul and the voices of Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle and James Massiah. In creating Ultra Truth, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him to first make music as a teenager: pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave or Mogwai, the exquisite darkness of David Lynch’s movies and, on tracks like “Devotion” and “Higher”, the thunderous energy of left-field rave music.

It was a clear standout record of 2022 and critically acclaimed across the board, appearing on numerous end of year lists with Daniel also gracing the cover of Disco Pogo, Music Tech, Beatportal and DJ Mag who called it “the defining album of his career”.

Ultra Truth was the musical truth of one of the country’s most innovative, boundary-pushing electronic producers, and its companion follow up More Truth demonstrates Daniel Avery’s prolific creative vision is not to be ignored.

DANIEL AVERY LIVE DATES:

7/20/2023 - Paléo Festival, Nyon

8/5/2023 - All Together Now, Waterford (live)

8/10/2023 - Holocene, Portland

8/11/2023 - Lights Down Low, LA

8/12/2023 - Outside Lands, San Francisco

8/18/2023 - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell (live)

8/19/2023 - Strange Brew, Bristol

8/26/2023 - Human, Barcelona

8/27/2023 - Connect Festival, Edinburgh

9/2/2023 - INOTA, Várpalota (live)

9/4/2023 - DC10, Ibiza

9/8/2023 - ION, Dhërmi

10/21/2023 - Miami, FL - III Points

Photo credit: Steve Gullic