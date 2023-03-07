Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9

New single “Fierce” to benefit LGBTQIA+ charities.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Three Iconic Trailblazers join Robert Bannon on "The Roundtable" Thursday March 9th, 2023 to discuss their single "Fierce." The single and music video's proceeds are benefiting The Fierce Project which benefits Glaad, Pop Culture Collab, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

"Pose," "American Horror Story," & Broadway Star Angelica Ross , "Free To Do What You Want To Do Dance Legend, Ultra Nate, with Seven #1 Dance Hits! 27-Top 30 Dance Hits, and singer actress, songwriter, dancer, and activist Mila Jam will all take part in the interview to highlight the song, music video, and their activism in the face of laws adversely affecting the Queer Community.

"In these times, where much is being said, hate is being spread, and laws further marginalizing the Queer Community, it is so important to me to put a spotlight on artists who are living examples of authenticity! We are living in a time where we need this representation more than ever." says Robert Bannon, host & creator of "The Roundtable."

"The Roundtable" recently celebrated over a year of content and over one million views with guests ranging from Chita Rivera and Chazz Palmintieri to Bianca Del Rio and Luenell. Its goal and focus is to allow all artists a chance to have a voice and platform.

"Fierce" is streaming on all music platforms and the video recently debuted on YouTube.

The song and foundation of the same name was started by Producer Anthony Preston (Britney Spears, David Guetta, Jennifer Hudson, and more) and A2 Music Productions.

For More Information & To Watch: https://www.youtube.com/c/robertbannon

For More Information on The Fierce Project- www.a2prod.com

For More Information on Robert Bannon: www.RobertBannon.com




Elisapie Shares Gentle Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass) Cover of Blondies Classic Photo
Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday Photo
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
Americana Duo Whiskey Flower Debuts with Righteous Indignation Photo
Americana Duo Whiskey Flower Debuts with 'Righteous Indignation'
Following a seven-year hiatus from the music business, singer/songwriter Julie Neumark is back, this time as half of Whiskey Flower, a new Americana-pop duo she formed with bass guitar player, Holly Lucille. Their debut EP, “Righteous Indignation,” features four original songs and one cover, exploring a variety of themes.
The New Pornographers Share New Single Pontius Pilates Home Movies Photo
The New Pornographers Share New Single 'Pontius Pilate's Home Movies'
The New Pornographers are debuting their new track “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies” in anticipation of their forthcoming album Continue as a Guest. The band previously shared the record’s first single, “Really Really Light,” alongside a Christian Cerezo-directed vide. Most recently they debuted the album track “Angelcover.' Plus, tour dates!

