Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9

Three Iconic Trailblazers join Robert Bannon on "The Roundtable" Thursday March 9th, 2023 to discuss their single "Fierce." The single and music video's proceeds are benefiting The Fierce Project which benefits Glaad, Pop Culture Collab, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

"Pose," "American Horror Story," & Broadway Star Angelica Ross , "Free To Do What You Want To Do Dance Legend, Ultra Nate, with Seven #1 Dance Hits! 27-Top 30 Dance Hits, and singer actress, songwriter, dancer, and activist Mila Jam will all take part in the interview to highlight the song, music video, and their activism in the face of laws adversely affecting the Queer Community.

"In these times, where much is being said, hate is being spread, and laws further marginalizing the Queer Community, it is so important to me to put a spotlight on artists who are living examples of authenticity! We are living in a time where we need this representation more than ever." says Robert Bannon, host & creator of "The Roundtable."

"The Roundtable" recently celebrated over a year of content and over one million views with guests ranging from Chita Rivera and Chazz Palmintieri to Bianca Del Rio and Luenell. Its goal and focus is to allow all artists a chance to have a voice and platform.

"Fierce" is streaming on all music platforms and the video recently debuted on YouTube.

The song and foundation of the same name was started by Producer Anthony Preston (Britney Spears, David Guetta, Jennifer Hudson, and more) and A2 Music Productions.

For More Information & To Watch: https://www.youtube.com/c/robertbannon

For More Information on The Fierce Project- www.a2prod.com

For More Information on Robert Bannon: www.RobertBannon.com