Dana's Music Playground to Share 'Bring On Summer' New Summertime Single for Kids & Families

With a career that spans more than two decades, garnering 27 national awards for seven children's albums, singer/songwriter Dana has become a beloved presence on the kids' music scene. Dana looks forward to the June 2 release of her upbeat new single, "Bring On Summer." The song will be released with an accompanying music video.

After an especially rainy, windy winter and spring in her home state of Washington, Dana found herself longing for the warmth and sunshine of summer. While out running in her raincoat on yet another blustery April day, she was inspired to write a song celebrating the promise of sunny, fun-filled days ahead. Dana and her crew of stellar musician friends in Nashville recorded the song remotely to get the tune ready to release just in time for summer.

Sure to be a hit with families as they bop along to the catchy melody and driving rhythm, "Bring On Summer" will inspire kids to get outside and make the most of joyful activities like swimming, picnics, camping, and more. "It's time to jump outta school and into the pool" so "bring on the beachballs, bring on the sunscreen, bring on the ice cream," and bring on summer with Dana.

"I hope 'Bring On Summer' will inspire kids to get outside and partake in all the fun activities the warm weather allows," says Dana. "It would be great if listening to this song could be a source of motivation for families to make time to get out there and make some precious memories together!"

"Bring On Summer" will be available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Bandcamp.

photo credit Nav Deol