Damon Fowler, Roots/Blues Guitar Guru, Announces Summer Tour Dates

Roots/Blues guitar guru Damon Fowler announces a new summer tour, with a local performance at Fanatics Pub & Pizza, 7281 W. Main St., Tuesday, August 6. Showtime: 7pm. Tickets: $20. Info: (585) 624-2080 or visit https://fanaticspub.com.

Fowler's dates include featuring performances at the Gloucester Blues Fest on August 10 and the Bean Blossom Blues Fest on August 24, along with select dates supporting the legendary George Thorogood. Fowler is a touring musician, plain and simple. He is a troubadour whose music is steeped with soul and a collective of many styles that make up the roots of American music. Musicians respect him as a singer-songwriter and player so much that he was a feature in Butch Truck's Freight Train Band and was a natural fit for his current side gig as the guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band, the latter who just announced the release of his new CD/DVD 'Ramblin' Man Live' featuring Damon on slide guitar. Fowler's guitar work has been compared to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar has a hint of the late Duane Allman. He can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, but it's his lyrical work on lap steel and Dobro that makes him stand out among the legions of guitar heroes.

Fowler's latest record, The Whiskey Bayou Session, is his seventh full-length album release. With all the makings of a classic roots record, it's Damon's unique guitar, Lap Steel guitar style, soulful vocals and vivid songwriting that stand at the forefront of this recording. The album was produced by swamp blues master Tab Benoit, for his Whiskey Bayou label, who says, "Damon plays what he feels instead of trying to sound like somebody else, and he's not afraid to try new things on the spot. Each song is going to last forever, and we're just capturing the moment of creation." The record encompasses many styles that are derived from the roots of Americana, Gospel and Blues while further defining Damon Fowler as one of the great Southern artists of his time.

Damon Fowler 2019 Summer Tour Headlining Dates

Aug. 6 (Tues.) FANATICS PUB & PIZZA Lima, NY

Aug. 7 (Wed.) INFINITY HALL Norfolk, CT

Aug. 9 (Fri.) SELLERSVILLE THEATER Sellersville, PA

Aug. 10 (Sat.) GLOUCESTER BLUES FEST Gloucester, MA

Aug. 21 (Wed.) CRIMSON MOON Dahlonega, GA

Aug. 22 (Thur.) FAIRVIEW TAVERN Asheville, NC

Aug. 24 (Sat.) BEAN BLOSSOM BLUES FEST Morgantown, IN



Damon Fowler Supporting George Thorogood



July 31 (Wed.) SURF BALLROOM Clearlake, IA

Sept. 25 (Wed.) TOWN HALL New York, NY

Sept. 27 (Fri.) COUNT BASIE THEATER Red Bank, NJ

Oct. 4 (Fri.) CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL Charleston, SC

Oct. 10 (Thur.) PALACE THEATRE Greensburg, PA

Oct. 15 (Tues.) ARCADA THEATRE St. Charles, IL

Oct. 16 (Wed.) VIRGINIA THEATRE Champaign, IL

Oct. 18 (Fri.) CRYSTAL GRAND MUSIC THEATRE Wisconsin Dells, WI

www.damonfowler.com

www.facebook.com/DamonFowlerBand





