Damaged City Fest 2020 Announces Initial Lineup

DAMAGED CITY is a celebration of hardcore and punk from all over the world. This year's 8th annual festival takes over D.C. from April 10 - 11. 2020 highlights include TRAPPED UNDER ICE, Finland's 80's punk legends DESTRUKTIONS and APPENDIX, CHAIN CULT from Greece, UK's PERMISSION, LION OF JUDAH, LA's HATE PREACHERS

(featuring members of Blazing Eye), NY's SECRETORS (featuring members of Warthog), and many more! Check below for the full initial lineup, more bands and info to come

DAMAGED CITY 2019 TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! There are a limited amount of discounted main show passes available. NOTE: There are different links for Main Show tickets and After Show tickets.

DAMAGED CITY was dreamed up by bandmates and co-founders Chris Moore and Nick Candela while on a long overnight drive on a European tour with their band, Coke Bust. They were talking about the pros and cons of festivals they'd played in the past. D.C. had always had a good energy in the punk community, but bands were constantly skipping over the city. They really wanted to show everyone all the amazing bands from their hometown and also bring bands that didn't typically play there. Moore has been organizing shows, events and playing in bands in D.C. for almost 15 years. Moore notes "I don't want to say that this city needed something like this, but it just felt right." The first year was a total success and the overwhelming support afterward made them want to continue doing it.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR DAMAGED CITY 2020 HERE

DAMAGED CITY FEST 2020 LINEUP:

Ammo (NJ)

Appendix (Finland)

Armor (FL)

Brain Tourniquet (DC)

Chain Cult (Greece)

Destruktions (Finland)

Ekulu (NY)

Gulch (CA)

Gunn (CA)

Hate Preachers (CA)

Hologram (DC)

Ingrown (ID)

Lion of Judah (DC)

Odd Man Out (WA)

Permission (UK)

Phantasia (NY)

Protocol (FL)

Raw Brigade (Colombia)

Scalple (NY)

Secretors (NY)

Sex Prisoner (AZ)

Spine (IL)

Subversive Rite (NY)

Tantrum (NY)

Trapped Under Ice (MD)

Weak Tilt (DC)

Wound Man (MA)

...more TBA

VENUE INFO:

GOOD FAST CHEAP

524 Rhode island Ave NE

Washington, DC

Metro = Rhode Island Ave

*Hosting Friday & Saturday Main Shows

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

Washington, DC

Metro = U St. Cardozo

*Hosting Friday & Saturday After Shows

Flyer By Alex DiMattesa





Related Articles View More Music Stories