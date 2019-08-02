Dallas Moore Announces New Album TRYIN' TO BE A BLESSING
On October 4, Dallas Moore will release his new album Tryin' To Be A Blessing via Sol Records. Today, the outlaw country singer-songwriter shared the lead single "Mama & Daddy."
Listen to "Mama & Daddy" below!
"The up-tempo, exuberant track would be right at home in any barroom in the world, featuring a chugging drum track, shuffle pattern guitar rhythm tracks and punctuated by tasteful steel guitar runs," praised Taste of Country. "The lyrics describe the dichotomy between Moore's pious mother and his father, who was up for a good time all the time."
"I originally wrote the song 'Mama & Daddy' several years ago," Moore states. "When they both passed away just weeks apart in 2018 (after being married nearly 63 years) I knew I would be dedicating this album to them and re-envisioned the song as a raucous and rollicking tribute to their lives, legacy, music and memories."
Just like Moore's last album, last year's Mr. Honky Tonk, Tryin' To Be A Blessing was produced by Dean Miller, son of the legendary Roger Miller and a fellow country singer/songwriter. The album features a guest appearance by Nashville Honky Tonk singer Tommy Ash on the song "Lovin' on Backstreets."
Moore and Miller convened at Nashville's OmniSound Studios where the producer assembled a crackling group of Music City's top-flight musicians, among them pedal steel great Steve Hinson, Guthrie Trapp on lead guitar, drumming champ Mark Beckett, keyboard whiz Gordon Mote and fiddle-playing sensation Jenee Fleanor. Those session players, combined with members of Moore's own band (guitarist Chuck "Lucky Chucky" Morpurgo and harmonica man Mike Owens), coalesced into a grouping that Moore calls "a dream team of players." Citing the prodigious skills of the studio band, he reveals that all instrumental tracks for the album's nine songs were cut in a single day. "Every song was a first or second take," he says. "When you have musicians that good, the music just pours out of them."
Moore himself was no slouch and his vocal performances (also cut in one day) on Tryin' to Be a Blessing are among his most forceful and impassioned. He lets it rip right out of the gate on the album opener "Mama & Daddy," a barn burner full of rollicking fiddles and sparky guitars. But while the song is dedicated to his recently deceased parents, Moore states that he wrote it several years ago.
"I kind of had it in my back pocket, and obviously I thought it was appropriate to record now," he says. "It's actually an accurate portrait of the two of them. I think they would approve of it."
Moore's transcendent performances with his ace outfit the Dallas Moore Band have attracted fans of gutsy, traditional country and Americana alike, logging upwards of 300 shows per year. This year has proved no different as Dallas continues his never ending tour with shows across the US through the rest of the year. See full list of tour dates below.
Tryin' To Be A Blessing Tracklist:
1. Mama & Daddy
2. Della and the Dealer
3. Everything But You
4. Tryin' to Be a Blessing
5. I Love You Woman
6. You Saved Me from Me
7. All I Need
8. Lovin' on Back Streets
9. Lodi
Tour Dates:
Aug 2 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama
Aug 3 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama
Aug 4 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama
Aug 8 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille
Aug 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Club Trio
Aug 10 - Martinsville, IN - Whippoorwill Lake And Campground
Aug 15 - Oyster Creek, TX - Bad S Icehouse
Aug 16 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern
Aug 17 - New Braunfels, TX - Tavern In The Gruene
Aug 22 - Burlington, KY - Arthur's Bistro On The Green
Aug 23 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42
Aug 24 - Madison, IN - Loyal Order Of Moose
Aug 29 - Cincinnati, OH - Phil's Lounge
Aug 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke's Indy
Aug 31 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends
Sep 6 - Back Room Lounge - Riverton, IL
Sep 7 - Green Bay, WI - Zozo's BBQ
Sep 8 - Henry, IL - The Pub
Sep 14 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill
Sep 19 - Louisville, KY - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Sep 20 - Galloway, OH - Oak Grove Tavern
Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Club Trio
Sep 29 - Buffalo, NY - Duende At Silo City
Oct 3 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille
Oct 4 - Conway, AR - Woolverton Mountain Music Festival
Oct 5 - Wilder, KY - Bobby Mackey's
Oct 11 - Richmond, IN - Firehouse Bbq And Blues
Oct 12 - Georgetown, IN - That's The Ticket
Oct 17 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern
Oct 18 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country
Oct 19 - New River, AZ - Roadrunner Restaurant
Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chopper John's
Oct 24 - Etna, CA - Etna Brewing Co.
Oct 25 - Elk Grove, CA - The Wrangler Bar
Oct 26 - Loch Lomond, CA - Loch Lomond Roadhouse
Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Oct 28 - Huntington Beach, CA - Mother's Tavern
Oct 29 - Payson, AZ - Spur Bar
Oct 30 - Austin, TX - Little Longhorn Saloon
Oct 31 - Oyster Creek, TX - Bad S Icehouse
Nov 1 - Galveston, TX - Lone Star Rally
Nov 6 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama
Nov 7 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama
Nov 8 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama
Nov 9 - Macon, GA - Back Porch Lounge
Nov 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Thirsty Beaver Saloon
Nov 22 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
Nov 23 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
Nov 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42
Nov 29 - Vanceburg, KY - Riverbend Pub & Grill
Nov 30 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
Dec 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern
Dec 12 - Louisville, KY - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Dec 15 - Verona, KY - Hammy's
Dec 19 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille
Dec 20 - Wapakoneta, OH - Rhythm & Brews
Dec 21 - Richmond, IN - Firehouse BBQ & Blues
Dec 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42
Dec 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Checkered Flag Tavern
Dec 31 - Madison, IN - Loyal Order Of Moose