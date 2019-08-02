Dallas Moore Announces New Album TRYIN' TO BE A BLESSING

On October 4, Dallas Moore will release his new album Tryin' To Be A Blessing via Sol Records. Today, the outlaw country singer-songwriter shared the lead single "Mama & Daddy."

Listen to "Mama & Daddy" below!

"The up-tempo, exuberant track would be right at home in any barroom in the world, featuring a chugging drum track, shuffle pattern guitar rhythm tracks and punctuated by tasteful steel guitar runs," praised Taste of Country. "The lyrics describe the dichotomy between Moore's pious mother and his father, who was up for a good time all the time."

"I originally wrote the song 'Mama & Daddy' several years ago," Moore states. "When they both passed away just weeks apart in 2018 (after being married nearly 63 years) I knew I would be dedicating this album to them and re-envisioned the song as a raucous and rollicking tribute to their lives, legacy, music and memories."

Just like Moore's last album, last year's Mr. Honky Tonk, Tryin' To Be A Blessing was produced by Dean Miller, son of the legendary Roger Miller and a fellow country singer/songwriter. The album features a guest appearance by Nashville Honky Tonk singer Tommy Ash on the song "Lovin' on Backstreets."

Moore and Miller convened at Nashville's OmniSound Studios where the producer assembled a crackling group of Music City's top-flight musicians, among them pedal steel great Steve Hinson, Guthrie Trapp on lead guitar, drumming champ Mark Beckett, keyboard whiz Gordon Mote and fiddle-playing sensation Jenee Fleanor. Those session players, combined with members of Moore's own band (guitarist Chuck "Lucky Chucky" Morpurgo and harmonica man Mike Owens), coalesced into a grouping that Moore calls "a dream team of players." Citing the prodigious skills of the studio band, he reveals that all instrumental tracks for the album's nine songs were cut in a single day. "Every song was a first or second take," he says. "When you have musicians that good, the music just pours out of them."

Moore himself was no slouch and his vocal performances (also cut in one day) on Tryin' to Be a Blessing are among his most forceful and impassioned. He lets it rip right out of the gate on the album opener "Mama & Daddy," a barn burner full of rollicking fiddles and sparky guitars. But while the song is dedicated to his recently deceased parents, Moore states that he wrote it several years ago.

"I kind of had it in my back pocket, and obviously I thought it was appropriate to record now," he says. "It's actually an accurate portrait of the two of them. I think they would approve of it."

Moore's transcendent performances with his ace outfit the Dallas Moore Band have attracted fans of gutsy, traditional country and Americana alike, logging upwards of 300 shows per year. This year has proved no different as Dallas continues his never ending tour with shows across the US through the rest of the year. See full list of tour dates below.

Tryin' To Be A Blessing Tracklist:

1. Mama & Daddy

2. Della and the Dealer

3. Everything But You

4. Tryin' to Be a Blessing

5. I Love You Woman

6. You Saved Me from Me

7. All I Need

8. Lovin' on Back Streets

9. Lodi

Tour Dates:

Aug 2 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Aug 3 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Aug 4 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Aug 8 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille

Aug 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Club Trio

Aug 10 - Martinsville, IN - Whippoorwill Lake And Campground

Aug 15 - Oyster Creek, TX - Bad S Icehouse

Aug 16 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

Aug 17 - New Braunfels, TX - Tavern In The Gruene

Aug 22 - Burlington, KY - Arthur's Bistro On The Green

Aug 23 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42

Aug 24 - Madison, IN - Loyal Order Of Moose

Aug 29 - Cincinnati, OH - Phil's Lounge

Aug 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke's Indy

Aug 31 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

Sep 6 - Back Room Lounge - Riverton, IL

Sep 7 - Green Bay, WI - Zozo's BBQ

Sep 8 - Henry, IL - The Pub

Sep 14 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill

Sep 19 - Louisville, KY - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Sep 20 - Galloway, OH - Oak Grove Tavern

Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Club Trio

Sep 29 - Buffalo, NY - Duende At Silo City

Oct 3 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille

Oct 4 - Conway, AR - Woolverton Mountain Music Festival

Oct 5 - Wilder, KY - Bobby Mackey's

Oct 11 - Richmond, IN - Firehouse Bbq And Blues

Oct 12 - Georgetown, IN - That's The Ticket

Oct 17 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

Oct 18 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country

Oct 19 - New River, AZ - Roadrunner Restaurant

Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chopper John's

Oct 24 - Etna, CA - Etna Brewing Co.

Oct 25 - Elk Grove, CA - The Wrangler Bar

Oct 26 - Loch Lomond, CA - Loch Lomond Roadhouse

Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Oct 28 - Huntington Beach, CA - Mother's Tavern

Oct 29 - Payson, AZ - Spur Bar

Oct 30 - Austin, TX - Little Longhorn Saloon

Oct 31 - Oyster Creek, TX - Bad S Icehouse

Nov 1 - Galveston, TX - Lone Star Rally

Nov 6 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Nov 7 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Nov 8 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Nov 9 - Macon, GA - Back Porch Lounge

Nov 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Nov 22 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

Nov 23 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Nov 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42

Nov 29 - Vanceburg, KY - Riverbend Pub & Grill

Nov 30 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Dec 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

Dec 12 - Louisville, KY - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Dec 15 - Verona, KY - Hammy's

Dec 19 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille

Dec 20 - Wapakoneta, OH - Rhythm & Brews

Dec 21 - Richmond, IN - Firehouse BBQ & Blues

Dec 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42

Dec 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Checkered Flag Tavern

Dec 31 - Madison, IN - Loyal Order Of Moose





