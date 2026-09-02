Photos: Daley to Release STRANGE NATURE Album Sept. 18, Launch 27-City US Tour Sept. 16

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Singer-songwriter Daley has announced the release of his anticipated new album, 'STRANGE NATURE.' The 10-track album will be released on Friday, September 18th, 2026, and features Marsha Ambrosius, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold and Yussef Dayes. 'Naming the album 'Strange Nature' was an acknowledgment for me that life does not always unfold in ways we can predict, hope or expect,' shares Daley.

Photo Credit: Lauren Desberg











'Ideally, I wanted the title of my first album in some years to reflect growth, an internal flourishing, all of these positive, optimistic things. But in my soul, I knew that was only half of the reality of the process. Love, beauty and optimism often existed alongside uncertainty, self-doubt, sadness, and things I couldn't control. The strange isn't good or bad, it's equal parts beautiful and ugly - and for me a weight is lifted by accepting that we are not always going to understand the nature of things, as long as we continue to learn and grow through them,' he adds.

Earlier this spring, Daley returned to the music scene with his smash new single 'LAVENDER', making this his official first release since 2018. It was a lush, immersive meditation on intimacy, escapism and emotional surrender. Written and produced by Daley and genre-bending UK producer Swindle, the track opens with a cinematic flourish of orchestral strings before unfolding into knocking percussion, jazz-inflected guitar chords (Tom Ford) and soaring layered vocals that feel both intimate and otherworldly.

Daley immediately followed the first release and kept giving his fans more of what they have been waiting for. He released, 'SLIDE' right in time for summer and it instantly became a fan favorite. A future-throwback R&B groove blending infectious bounce, lush orchestral strings and Daley's soaring vocals, resulting in an undeniable summer bop. Think sunny days, BBQ energy, good times with friends and family, dancing, and living in the moment.

One of the many highlight tracks from 'STRANGE NATURE' includes the very personal break-up song, 'EASY.' 'I usually write songs that bring people together, but sometimes a song can also help you realize when it's time to let go. 'Easy' is a 'compassionately cut-throat' break up song. I was in a relationship that had been slowly deteriorating, unresolved disagreements and resentment that had built up over time. There was still love there, so I didn't want to cause pain, but I also had to find a way to break the state of avoidance we were in. I couldn't actually say the words, so I went to the studio and wrote it down.' Written in London with my incredibly talented friend Ryan Ashley, beautiful piano laid by Darryl Woodson and strings by Izzi Dunn and Neil Waters.

'This was mirrored in the process of making the album, which also took several twists and turns, from the pandemic to the loss of my father, huge changes in the music industry which have made things increasingly difficult for independent artists - there were many factors that altered the path I thought I was 'supposed' to take. But I continued to write and try to make sense of things, staying true to my heart, and a desire to connect and unite us through our shared emotions and experiences.'

Another notable moment from the album is the song 'COMPASS,' a collaboration with multi-Grammy-winning musician, Robert Glasper. 'Compass is about finding your way back to someone, despite distances between you (emotionally or physically) and that through any uncertainty you've been navigating, they have remained constant. It's the moment when the search finally gives way to clarity, that the peace, trust, safety you were looking for was quietly there all along. Had the pleasure of creating this one with Robert Glasper, it was great to finally sit down together and capture the moment. He meditated on some chords at the piano, I laid some melodic sections which eventually gave way to the lyrical themes that had been recurring in my head, and Compass came to be. Aliyah Niambi and Justin Tyson also leant their talents to this one, so it was a beautiful collaboration.'

In closing, 'Through the entire 'Strange Nature' process, I moved through heartbreak, to temptation, to manifestation… and found a way to make it make sense. In more difficult moments I was uplifted by friends, fans and supporters who made sure to let me know that what I have to contribute is needed, and I truly feel this spurred me on to produce the best album I have ever made. Can't wait to see how people react to the music, and take it out on the road, into the real world.'

Tracklist

1. LAVENDER

2. SLIDE

3. SLEEPLESS

4. CONSEQUENCES featuring Keyon Harrold w/ drums by Yussef Dayes

5. FALLING DEEP

6. CHEMISTRY

7. EASY

8. HEADLIGHTS featuring Marsha Ambrosius

9. COMPASS featuring Robert Glasper

10. ZONE

On September 16th, Daley embarks on his 27-city US tour kicking off in St. Louis, MO.

About Daley

The release marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter for the Manchester, UK-born singer/songwriter, arriving after an eight-year hiatus shaped by personal loss, industry upheaval and a profound period of self-reflection. Over the past decade, Daley has built an international reputation as one of the UK's most distinctive, emotionally resonant vocalists - collaborating with artists including Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Jill Scott, Marsha Ambrosius, Gorillaz and Jessie J, and earning critical nods from The Grammys, MOBO Awards, BET and Soul Train Awards. His breakthrough projects, including the acclaimed EP, 'Those Who Wait' and debut album, 'Days & Nights,' spawned major radio records including the US R&B hits 'Alone Together', 'Look Up' and 'Until The Pain Is Gone' ft Jill Scott, and led to numerous sold-out tours across the US and Europe.

Behind the scenes however, the years that followed brought creative uncertainty and personal upheaval. The pandemic, the changing realities facing independent artists, and the loss of his father forced Daley into a deeper reckoning with identity, purpose and artistry itself, at times questioning whether the music or even the desire to create it would ever fully return. After a period of patience and perseverance, that desire resurfaced, and the new music sees him reconnecting with the very core of who he is.

Now entering a renewed creative era, Daley returns with a sharpened sense of purpose and artistic freedom, honoring the supporters who remained with him through the darker moments, while pushing his sound into richer and more expansive territory. Still rooted in soul but unafraid of experimentation, 'STRANGE NATURE' embraces cinematic textures, emotional honesty and fearless vocal expression, reaffirming Daley as an artist committed not to trends or algorithms, but to timeless feeling, depth and human connection.



Photo Credit: Lauren Desberg

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