DRIP by Boombox Cartel Out Now via Mad Decent

Mexican DJ and producer Boombox Cartel's musical output in 2019 has been nothing short of astonishing. His latest monstrous crossover hit 'NEW WIP' with hip-hop maverick MadeinTYO was an astronomical success and now he returns with an even further impressive offering that sees him team up with EDM and trap royals Dillon Francis and Desiigner for 'Drip' out now via Mad Decent.

Featuring a myriad of unique musical stylings, 'Drip' truly puts on display the limitless talent that Boombox, Dillon Francis and Desiigner cohesively bring to the trap anthem. Desiigner lends his hip-hop mastermind and unmistakable bars in the form of catchy vocal chops, while EDM legends Boombox Cartel and Dillon Francis combine forces to effortlessly deliver three unique drops that sample from genres ranging from big-room trap, moombahton, reggaeton and future bass to craft a track that is every bit as massive as the talent behind it. The song's undeniably catchy chorus, impeccable production and monstrous soundscapes guarantee a mainstage feature at festivals around the world.



2019 has been a busy year for Americo Garcia, better known as Boombox Cartel. Kicking things off in February headlining his 'The Cell' tour, the Mexican talent has spent the year performing at venues and festivals across the globe, with notable appearances at EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland, Ubbi Dubbi and Bomfest 2019. Not content with simply touring, Boombox has also kept an active release schedule, dropping firebombs like '4U' with stars Tory Lanez and Bad Bunny, and 'Nothing To Hide' with the inimitable Karra.



Platinum-selling artist, DJ, producer, and all-around nice guy Dillon Francis will continue to surprise fans worldwide in 2019. His catalog encompasses the #1 Dance Radio Airplay hit "Anywhere" [feat. Will Heard], "Candy" [feat. Snappy Jit], #1 Billboard Dance Club Songs chart-topper "Coming Over" with Kygo [feat. James Hersey], and the RIAA platinum-certified "Get Low" with DJ Snake-which surpassed 500 million worldwide streams. He initially landed in the history books during 2012 as "the first moombahton artist to achieve the number-one spot on Beatport" on the Something, Something Awesome EP. His 2014 major label debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule [Mad Decent/Columbia Records], graced Rolling Stone's "Top Electronic Albums of 2014" list as 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire EP bowed at #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.



With absolutely no signs of slowing down and the summer festival season in full swing, you can catch Boombox Cartel performing at Lollapalooza 2019and Dillon Francis at HARD Summer Music Festival where they will both undoubtedly drop 'Drip', solidifying its place as a 2019 festival anthem.





Related Articles View More Music Stories