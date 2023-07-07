DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single 'Splash Zone'

British-Chinese LGBTQ+ multidisciplinary pop artist and performer Le Fil releases his latest single “Splash Zone” today.

This new single follows Le Fil’s recent appearance on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and his subsequent EP Le Filosophical, that featured his original tracks created each week for the show, a first in the franchise’s history, which included tracks like “East To The West” and “Yin To My Yang,” which have been delighting audiences on his recent tours and performances for Drag Race UK as well as his solo shows.

Le Fil’s captivating shows are described as ‘pop gigs with extras’- part-pop concert, part-live art, part-fashion installation. Alongside his music, Le Fil is known for his unique androgynous style and has been featured in leading style publications British Vogue, Hunger TV and The Face Magazine.

He has fronted campaigns and appeared in many projects for luxury global brands such as Toyota, Smirnoff, Amazon, Eurostar, Guardian, Agent Provocateur, Gareth Pugh, Unilever, Virgin, Attitude Magazine, Wallpaper*, ITV, Diet Coke, British Airways, Barclaycard and many more!

When asked about his latest single “Splash Zone” Le Fil says, “For me, Splash Zone is a piece of hedonistic escapism. It’s like going on holiday, feeling fun and flirty. Sometimes people feel a bit held back to let go and enjoy themselves.

So this song is saying ‘don’t feel scared, I’m right here with you. Dive in for what you want!’ In fact, that’s my message for life. With that sentiment, I’m totally ready to dive into this next chapter. It’s my first single out of the Drag Race world, so it’s a whole new world and I’m proper excited for everything that’s coming.”

Le Fil is a vocal activist of LGBTQ+ rights and ending Asian discrimination. With a focus on bringing his perspectives to the mainstream, Le Fil has collaborated with many global brands and clients to spread his vision for equality, diversity and creativity.

He has worked with the infamous collective Sink The Pink to create legendary club parties and spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and performed his way across the club dance floors to the world stages, even joining Spice Girl Melanie C on a world tour.

Other artists such as Years and Years, Little Mix, P!nk, Jake Shears, Jessie Ware have all invited Le Fil to become a part of their music videos or stage shows. With a unique perception of the world, Le Fil’s approach to creativity and art is a true philosophy. Every piece of Le Fil’s output is a considered and conceptual work of art, making him one of today’s most exciting, rising stars.

Always finding new ways of seeing, he challenges our everyday expectations of gender and genre, giving the world a fresh and innovative vision that will transform our imaginations. Stay tuned to Le Fil’s social below for more updates on future releases as well as upcoming tour dates from the multifaceted talented artist.