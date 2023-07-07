DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single 'Splash Zone'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single 'Splash Zone'

British-Chinese LGBTQ+ multidisciplinary pop artist and performer Le Fil releases his latest single “Splash Zone” today.

This new single follows Le Fil’s recent appearance on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and his subsequent EP Le Filosophical, that featured his original tracks created each week for the show, a first in the franchise’s history, which included tracks like “East To The West” and “Yin To My Yang,” which have been delighting audiences on his recent tours and performances for Drag Race UK as well as his solo shows.

Le Fil’s captivating shows are described as ‘pop gigs with extras’- part-pop concert, part-live art, part-fashion installation. Alongside his music, Le Fil is known for his unique androgynous style and has been featured in leading style publications British Vogue, Hunger TV and The Face Magazine.

He has fronted campaigns and appeared in many projects for luxury global brands such as Toyota, Smirnoff, Amazon, Eurostar, Guardian, Agent Provocateur, Gareth Pugh, Unilever, Virgin, Attitude Magazine, Wallpaper*, ITV, Diet Coke, British Airways, Barclaycard and many more!

When asked about his latest single “Splash Zone” Le Fil says, “For me, Splash Zone is a piece of hedonistic escapism. It’s like going on holiday, feeling fun and flirty. Sometimes people feel a bit held back to let go and enjoy themselves.

So this song is saying ‘don’t feel scared, I’m right here with you. Dive in for what you want!’ In fact, that’s my message for life. With that sentiment, I’m totally ready to dive into this next chapter. It’s my first single out of the Drag Race world, so it’s a whole new world and I’m proper excited for everything that’s coming.”

Le Fil is a vocal activist of LGBTQ+ rights and ending Asian discrimination. With a focus on bringing his perspectives to the mainstream, Le Fil has collaborated with many global brands and clients to spread his vision for equality, diversity and creativity.  

He has worked with the infamous collective Sink The Pink to create legendary club parties and spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and performed his way across the club dance floors to the world stages, even joining Spice Girl Melanie C on a world tour.

Other artists such as Years and Years, Little Mix, P!nk, Jake Shears, Jessie Ware have all invited Le Fil to become a part of their music videos or stage shows. With a unique perception of the world, Le Fil’s approach to creativity and art is a true philosophy. Every piece of Le Fil’s output is a considered and conceptual work of art, making him one of today’s most exciting, rising stars.  

Always finding new ways of seeing, he challenges our everyday expectations of gender and genre, giving the world a fresh and innovative vision that will transform our imaginations. Stay tuned to Le Fil’s social below for more updates on future releases as well as upcoming tour dates from the multifaceted talented artist.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chika Releases Searing New Single Demigod Photo
Chika Releases Searing New Single 'Demigod'

Grammy®-nominated artist CHIKA unleashes her powerful new single “DEMIGOD,” a blistering meditation on creativity, fame, and self-belief. Following an atmospheric intro, the rapper breaks down her mindset and motivations with razor-sharp bars that seemingly nod to opps and mounting expectations in the Hip-Hop game.

2
Nell Mescal Shares New Single Punchline Photo
Nell Mescal Shares New Single 'Punchline'

Ireland’s Nell Mescal shares her new single 'Punchline' via LAB Records. Her fourth release, 'Punchline' comes off the back of a whirlwind month which saw Nell support P!NK at Hyde Park, Florence & The Machine across Ireland as well as performing to stadium sized audiences with Dermott Kennedy.

3
Natalie Jane Unveils I’m Good (Feat. Charlieonnafriday) Photo
Natalie Jane Unveils 'I’m Good' (Feat. Charlieonnafriday)

Living parallel experiences, each addresses, in their own inimitable style, an ex who wants them back. They wrote the track with Ido (Justin Bieber, Khalid, Bebe Rexha), who also produced, Simon Wilcox (Albert Hammond Jr., Carly Rae Jepsen) and Gregory 'Aldae' Hein (Marshmello, Justin Bieber, Khalid). 

4
The Raven Age Release New Album Blood Omen Photo
The Raven Age Release New Album 'Blood Omen'

Consistently proving themselves to be one of the finest names in modern British metal, The Raven Age continue this trend. To celebrate the release The Raven Age have unleashed the video for new single ‘Tears Of Stone’, an animated journey into a vast foreboding wilderness capturing the fight for security and freedom.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON