DON TOLIVER to Play BJCC's Legacy Arena Aug. 15 on OCTANE World Tour

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The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex has a run of concerts and events scheduled over the coming weeks and months, led by DON TOLIVER's stop on his NITROUS - OCTANE World Tour Leg 2. The rapper is set to perform at Legacy Arena on Saturday, Aug. 15, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Additional programming at the BJCC includes a newly announced date featuring Eric Benét and Tamar Braxton, along with other concerts and events at the complex's various venues.

Upcoming Events

Don Toliver: Nitrous - Octane World Tour Leg 2 — Legacy Arena — Saturday, Aug. 15 — Doors: 6:30 p.m. — Show: 7:30 p.m.

Eric Benét & Tamar Braxton — BJCC Concert Hall — Friday, Feb. 12, 2027

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville — Protective Stadium — Saturday, Aug. 22

The RNB Brunch Experience — BJCC North Exhibit Hall — Saturday, Aug. 29

WWE Monday Night Raw — Legacy Arena — Monday, Sept. 7

Eric Benét and Tamar Braxton are scheduled to perform at BJCC Concert Hall on Friday, Feb. 12, 2027, with a presale running Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20, using the code BJCC27. The RNB Brunch Experience is set for the BJCC North Exhibit Hall on Saturday, Aug. 29, and Birmingham Legion FC is scheduled to face Sporting Club Jacksonville at Protective Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 22.

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