DJ and Producer MYRNE Releases New Single, 'Circles'

Hot off his recent signing with Astralwerks, Singaporean producer and DJ, MYRNE is back with his fresh new single "Circles." Listen HERE. It's a euphoric number celebrating the wonders of everyday life, and it's also the title track from his forthcoming EP, due in April.

Upon his addition to the Astralwerks roster, MYRNE released "What Can I Do" - a song that first saw him fearfully peering down obstacles, even as he found himself deep into his music-making career. What resulted was MYRNE's first step into the great unknown. "Circles" is the confident next step of his artistry.

Through its light and triumphant melodies, "Circles" explores the feeling of stagnation, and how it can take a toll on your physical and mental health. MYRNE plays with this idea, taking its difficult lessons as a reason not to drown in your sorrows, but to emerge completely revitalized.

The repetitious and humdrum rhythms of day-to-day life were what gave meaning to "Circles." Stuck in lockdown - just like "What Can I Do" - "Circles" was created out of restlessness.

As more people around the world continue to adjust their lives around an ever-shifting environment, MYRNE meditated on the meaning of co-existing with the present. That is, finding stillness within yourself while learning to connect with your surroundings. "It's like we are going in circles," one of the few sung lyrics in "Circles", becomes less like a frustrating thought than a refreshing mantra.

While MYRNE's music often provides listeners a route of blissful escapism, "Circles" seeks to bridge the gap between reality and hyperreality. It draws upon the gritty big-room spirit of 1990s rave music and the digital maximalism of 2010s electronic dance music to provide something exciting in this brave new decade.

"With 'Circles', I really wanted to explore repetition and loop-based sampling in a song; I wanted to pay homage to old rave tools while adding a touch of modern-day songwriting," MYRNE says.

"Circles" first took form in lockdown. But with 2022 opening up new possibilities for live performance, it's a better time than ever for MYRNE to take his new material on the road - all while he works on his first EP for Astralwerks. "It was fun writing this in lockdown and I can't wait to see how it works on a stage," he adds.

ABOUT ASTRALWERKS

Established in 1993 in New York City, Astralwerks was the brainchild of Caroline Records staffers who saw an opportunity for a label focused on the nascent electronic and ambient scene. Now based at the historic Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Astralwerks has emerged as a modern, artist-first label and the #1 market share leader for dance/electronic music in the U.S. Combining a scalable, independent and global-thinking ethos with the ability to tap into the resources of a major label has enabled Astralwerks to sign such artists as ILLENIUM, Jonas Blue, Alison Wonderland, EDEN, ZHU and Alesso. As a testament to its pioneering approach, Astralwerks has amassed 30 GRAMMY® nominations, taken home six GRAMMY Awards and had historic releases from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia, Halsey, Porter Robinson, Phoenix, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim and many others. The label has also released such massive singles as the 6x Platinum "Happier" by Marshmello + Bastille and FISHER's "Losing It."