DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW's 2nd Annual Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo Kid has been chosen as a special guest announcer for the second annual AEW Grand Slam at the sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

"I'm excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I'm looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family."

This is the one night a year when the superstars of AEW take over New York City, the mecca of professional wrestling. This show will also feature another Hip Hop personality, rapper Action Bronson as he makes his in-ring debut for AEW teaming up with AEW star Hook.

The event will be Wednesday September 21st, 2022 at 8pm (Live) and Friday September 23rd at 8pm (Live To Tap) at Arthur Ashe Stadium (124-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11368) - Dynamite. They will air live on TBS (9/21) and Rampage on TNT on (8/23).