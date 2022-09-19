Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW's 2nd Annual Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW's 2nd Annual Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

The event will be Wednesday September 21st, 2022 at 8pm (Live) and Friday September 23rd at 8pm.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo Kid has been chosen as a special guest announcer for the second annual AEW Grand Slam at the sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

"I'm excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I'm looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family."

This is the one night a year when the superstars of AEW take over New York City, the mecca of professional wrestling. This show will also feature another Hip Hop personality, rapper Action Bronson as he makes his in-ring debut for AEW teaming up with AEW star Hook.

The event will be Wednesday September 21st, 2022 at 8pm (Live) and Friday September 23rd at 8pm (Live To Tap) at Arthur Ashe Stadium (124-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11368) - Dynamite. They will air live on TBS (9/21) and Rampage on TNT on (8/23).

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'
September 19, 2022

Originally taken from his joint EP with mega-producer Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy) titled LV N ATTN, which also featured Nigerian superstar WizKid, the project catapulted Lojay into mainstream consciousness. Following its release, Lojay has gone on to release work with the likes of Ayra Starr, Zlatan and DJ Neptune.
Ashley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New SingleAshley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New Single
September 19, 2022

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke returns with new music delivering the courageous “back in the saddle,” accompanied by an official music video out now. Directed by Alexa Campbell, Cooke enlists viral TikTok star Tayler Holder to play her coy love interest. Watch the new music video now!
Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'
September 19, 2022

Marking the group’s first collection release since their 2019 debut Scary AF and first new music since 2021, Hollywood Nightmare resurrects the crunchy metalcore made popular amongst Warped Tour mainstage acts such as Escape The Fate and Motionless In White and highlights the group’s expert guitar work and ​​Kyle Davies’ dynamic vocal delivery.
SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime DebutSOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut
September 19, 2022

From Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Skate Kitchen, HBO’s Betty) and Jon Kasbe, SOPHIA chronicles human David’s pursuit to create empathetic robots that can help solve some of humanity’s most pressing issues. For him, Sophia is more than a machine. She offers a glimpse at what the shared future between AI and humans might look like.
REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'
September 19, 2022

Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy (consisting of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones) have just released 'Hey Maxine,' the next single off the band's upcoming album titled 'Hope You're Okay.' 'Hope You're Okay' was produced by Tim Creviston (Spiritbox, Misery Signals) and mixed by Brett Romnes (Brand New, The Movielife).