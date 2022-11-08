DJ Sun Shares 'Pan Am Flight 1701' feat. Fat Tony

Inspired by French New Wave, 60s Soul, and the desire to maintain genuine human expression in the modern, technological age,DJ Sun positions Loveletter as a memoir to love that marries Lo-Fi aesthetics, vintage musings, and lush textures and sounds.

Rooted in an upbringing in Rotterdam and Suriname, DJ Sun's work and creative edge are steeped in diverse musical influences. His first album, One Hundred, has been described as music with "organic breaks borrowed from the back rooms of the finest vinyl archives" lending credence to this diversity.

Fellow Houstonian, Mark Speer (Khruangbin) has cited DJ Sun and his vinyl library as an influence in his quest of music from around the world. November 4, 2022 will see the digital release of Sun's third studio album Loveletter, a 11-track album with a Lo-Fi nod to One Hundred.

Loveletter debuted at the Moores Opera House on July 25, 2022-integrated with a selection of 9 tracks from the album performed live by notable Houston musicians, the evening's performance was led by a 14-piece orchestral group and featured rapper Fat Tony, singers SAM/SIN & Krystal Hardwick, renowned drummer Chris Dave, and current Houston Poet Laureate Outspoken Bean.

Past collaborations with Mark Speer (Khruangbin), Tim Ruiz (La Mafia), Dominick Oscar (The Suffers), The Free Radicals.

Listen to the new single here: