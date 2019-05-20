DJ Pauly D Premieres SIVLER AND GOLD Video

Check out the video here:

No stranger to the music industry, Pauly N*E*R*D inked a deal with 50 Cent's labels G-Unit Records and G-Note Labels in 2011, releasing several singles, including 2012's "Back to Love" featuring Jay Sean. Guiding the successful DJ through his next musical act is Holmdel, New Jersey based video content management distributor, Vydia. The company - a universal distribution and content management platform empowering artists, managers and independent labels with the tools to track and distribute videos to specific platforms, and collect data about performance - is headed by CEO Roy Lamanna, who founded Vydia in 2013.

In Vydia, Pauly found a new home with a familiar face: Tony G, who was head of A&R at G-Unit. "I had a previous relationship with Vydia's West Coast A&R Tony G who introduced me to the platform," he explains. "Vydia makes perfect sense for what I am trying to do musically. It allows me to distribute my music independently, maintain creative control and retain ownership of my masters which is amazing for an independent artist like myself."

Says Lamanna, CEO of Vydia: "The way that we see it is the dynamic of artists and labels are changing through the streaming environment, and when you look at someone like Pauly who drives their own creative, writes their own song and sets up their own collaborations, and the idea that they have this enormous audience that they have access to, whether in Pauly's case having direct access to his show, but not everyone has a show. What artists do have is access through social media, and he has a strong social media following. The only thing that they are missing is an infrastructure around them, and that is what Vydia does."