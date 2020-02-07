DJ PLS&TY FT. Sean Kingston Release New Track 'Very Special'

Electronic dance music DJ and producer, PLS&TY teams up with pop-culture icon Sean Kingston for his first 2020 single, "Very Special" set to release February 7th, 2020 on all digital streaming platforms.

This track is the first of four singles included in his very first EP. It sets off his singles release chain and leads the way for the rest of his EP like a trailblazing fire. "Very Special" is an island-electro-hybrid that brings together the reminiscent vocals of Sean Kingston and the "summery vibe" mix, signature to PLS&TY.

"Very Special" circulates on the audience's feeling of either remembering or creating very special memories. Sean Kingston's vocals play a major role in this tropical vibe summer track that will definitely be a favorite of the year. The track is a perfect mashup of Future Bass and the island melodies that Sean Kingston never disappoints with.

PLS&TY: "I've simply been a fan of Sean Kingston ever since I heard "Beautiful Girls" on the radio years ago. His single "Take You There" is also one of my personal favorite records of all time. It came about via connecting over email and him enjoying the instrumental that we sent over. I see this song and EP as a true embodiment and showcasing of the PLS&TY brand as a whole -- spreading 'good vibes' and a positive message, with a mantra rooted in 'minding your manners'".

Sean Kingston: "PLS&TY is a great artist and I really enjoy his feel-good music. I always do lively, happy music, and love it more than anything! It was fun to collaborate with an artist from a different genre with the same vibe and vision. This is for the fans!"

"Very Special ft Sean Kington" follows PLS&TY's 2019 creation of an 8-minute long short film for his Run Wild / Feeling Forever double-single (collectively 20 million+ streams) that has been nominated at multiple international film festivals.

He also has had a busy festival season in 2019 of some 10 plus festivals including Shaky Beats, Breakaway, Electric Forest, EDC Vegas, and more. In this year, 2020 will see PLS&TY stepping into his own with the "Very Special EP," amongst confirmed performances at the renowned Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and more.

Over the last year, Sean released "summer anthem" hit tracks such as "Peace of Mind" with Tory Lanez and Davido, and "How Many Times" with Afro Bros. Currently, he is busy preparing new music to be released including his EP "Made in Jamaica" in 2020. As an in-demand songwriter, Sean has also been working with stars including T.I., Wiz Khalifa, and Chris Brown.





