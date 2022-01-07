DJ Kenny Dope Brings Full Spectrum Radio To Apple Music Hits

Prolific world-renowned DJ, producer, artist, and remixer Kenny "Dope" Gonzalez is opening the vault to his legendary record collection and taking Apple Music listeners along for the ride on his brand new radio show on Apple Music Hits - Full Spectrum Radio. As the title suggests, listeners can expect a full spectrum of genres, including house, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, Latin, jazz, disco, funk, soul, and more.

Throughout his career spanning over three decades, Kenny Dope has earned a reputation as one of the most influential figures in music - both as a solo artist and as part of the legendary Masters At Work & Nuyorican Soul production duos. He has received four Grammy nominations, toured relentlessly across the globe, and built a remix catalogue which reads like a modern musical hall of fame.

Accolades aside, what sets the pioneer apart is his commitment to music across all spectrums. Mirroring the cultural diversity of his hometown Brooklyn in the late 80s, his appreciation for music does not discriminate. In his early years, he spent days digging for records in local stores and compiling eclectic mixtapes to share across the scene. Fast forward to the present day and the Kenny Dope story comes full circle, as he brings this unique curatorial approach and celebration of musical discovery to Full Spectrum Radio.

"I'm super excited to tap into my record collection and bring Full Spectrum Radio to Apple Music Hits," said Kenny Dope. "It's bringing me back to my teenage years of making mixtapes when I was 15 years old working Brooklyn Music Center. My musical palette has grown so much over the past 30 years and I plan to share that with listeners every week. We going to cover the full spectrum of music that has shaped and guided my career."

Full Spectrum Radio will air on Apple Music Hits every Saturday night at 7:00p PST, beginning tomorrow, January 8th. On the inaugural episode, DJ Kenny Dope takes listeners on a musical journey full of Hip Hop classics from Big Daddy Kane, Brand Nubian, Ice-T, Ice Cube, J Dilla, Mos Def, Nas, Poor Righteous Teachers, Stezo, Uptown and more.