DJ Bander's Single, NASA, Debuts On Beatport's Progressive House Top 100 Chart

DJ Bander's single, NASA, made it into the top 50 on Beatport's Progressive House Top 100 Chart the same day NASA celebrated its 50th Anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 Moon Mission. The track currently sits at its peak position of number 42 and is still climbing. DJ's from allover the world are playing NASA. "I was aiming for the moon with this release and somehow landed there," says DJ Bander.

DJ Bander is no stranger to the music charts. His first EP, The Arrival, charted as the number one Downtempo album on iTunes upon its release and remained there for weeks. The SOL REPUBLIC producer is currently working on his next studio album release, Until There Was Darkness, which is expected to make more waves on the charts the first quarter of 2020. Listeners will experience an eclectic mix of electronic dance music genres. UTWD is considered to be an auditory journey through the soundscape of EDM.

Listen here:

DJ Bander, who's currently sponsored by Yamaha, plays piano at an advanced level. His skills on the keys can be heard through the rolling scales beautifully interweaved throughout NASA. DJ Bander shares that he crafts his melodies on the piano before he begins his studio productions. "This is the most meaningful chapter of my music career," states DJ Bander. "My Grandmother, who recently passed away, left behind her most precious possession for me- her Yamaha Upright Grand Piano. It's a major blessing that I can eternalize her legacy through my music. NASA included." You can watch DJ Bander's tribute video to his Grandmother that Yamaha released here.

DJ Bander's label, Bander Productions, is headquartered in Venice, CA and has a distribution deal with the Sony Music subsidiary, The Orchard.





