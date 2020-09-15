DIGITAL LEATHER's New Album 'New Wave Gold' Out Now

Today Digital Leather (Shawn Foree) releases his new album, New Wave Gold via No Coast Recordings).

Today Digital Leather (Shawn Foree) releases his new album, New Wave Gold via No Coast Recordings). Stream/purchase the album below.

He has been making music under the alias Digital Leather since the early 2000's, and New Wave Gold marks his 24th record. His music has been labeled "blitzed synth punk" (Noisey) and "rough and passionate" (All Music). With New Wave Gold, Foree has shown creative maturity, and has proven himself to be a master songsmith as well as a competent producer with a penchant for sound texturing and a "mid-fi" aesthetic.

Recorded in Foree's apartment in Omaha, Nebraska over the last few years, during which time Shawn also travelled the country doing environmental work , which lends to much of the lyrical content in the album, New Wave Gold is something uniquely wonderful. Lyrically, each song is crafted of deceivingly simple lines, but the words soon reveal their true identities: culprits to a dazzlingly moody manifesto. It's a mid-life crisis and a global crisis smashed together and thrown onto tape. Scattered with analog synths, acoustic guitars, and a fully operational DIY approach, New Wave Gold is also reminiscent of work from groups like Sebadoh and Psychic TV.

References aside, New Wave Gold is a trenchant exploration of a self, coexisting with an often bleak and doubt-inspiring outer setting. It is the battle of the subject versus the all-consuming, fiery leviathan, the object, the world.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Ben Vanhoolandt

