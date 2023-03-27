DEVORA Shares New Track 'Pornstar'

DEVORA has released a video for 'Pornstar' ahead of a new slate of tour dates with Bush in April. The genre-bending artist melds Goth Pop sensibilities with a Modern Country ethos into a sound that is compelling.

'Pornstar' is a new track from her recently released "God Is Dead' EP. In speaking about the song, DEVORA says "Pornstar' is about culturally embracing darkness in all forms, pridefully. When I'm writing songs I love towing the lines between, "Is this a dream, or is it a nightmare? Maybe it's a bit of both. I love painting a picture of heaven and hell intertwined to the point where you can't tell the difference.

I have an obsession for horror movies, Tarantino classics and western cinema. I paint an explicitly clear visual picture in my songs using all five of the senses to the point where you can literally feel, see, and taste the environment around you. You feel like you're right in it".

She continues "Another facet that I wanted to explore was how there is such a dark side to the porn industry, and I wanted to poke some holes through this. I think the American porn star is a modern-day pageant queen, and there are so many dynamics and complexities surrounding this topic.

There's been a lot of backlash historically with celebrity figures in this industry - so I'm sort of flipping that on its head for this song with lyrics like 'I Love that you hate me'. It's definitely an empowering "F-You" to any haters, as well as a prideful boast of identity and origins alike. I particularly love the 90's porn aesthetic and the visuals surrounding it (think Pamela Anderson Lee, Jenna Jameson, etc.) so that's also where the idea for this song popped off from".

The video was filmed in a trailer park in the Salton Sea area of Southern California by Felicity Jayn Heath. DEVORA says "Felicity is great to collaborate with, and she really nailed the location and setting for the 'Pornstar' video. That area is becoming desolate and abandoned, and I think visually it really helps drive home the theme of the song".

2023 has been a very busy year thus far for the rising Y'Alternative artist, who will be embarking on a 2nd round of tour dates as direct support for Bush (see below). She previously released "Bonesaw" (also directed by Heath) as the 1st focus track for the 'God Is Dead" EP, which was produced by Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Holy Ghost!) and Cass Dillon (Goo Goo Dolls, Grey Daze). The EP was mixed by Tony Hoffer (M83, Beck) and released on his Tiger Tones Record label.

DEVORA has previously released 6 singles and her debut EP Outlaw. She has received positive press at American Songwriter, Alternative Press, Revolver Magazine, INKED, Atwood Magazine, Substream Magazine, Tinnitist, and Earmilk, among others. DEVORA has amassed more than 3.2 million cumulative audio streams of her music to date. She recently toured nationally with Bush (Additional dates below), while also honing her live show with solo dates in Southern California.

DEVORA - Upcoming Tour Dates with Bush

Wednesday, April 26th - Hampton Beach Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Thursday, April 27th - Premiere Theater @ Foxwoods - Mashantucket, CT

Saturday, April 29th - The Meadows Racetrack and Casino - Washington, PA

Sunday, April 30th - The Paramount - Huntington, NY