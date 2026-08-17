DEUX VISAGES to Tour with SWEET PILL, THE LINDA LINDAS Aug-Oct

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Deux Visages has announced a direct support slot on Sweet Pill's upcoming summer run in addition to joining The Linda Lindas as special guests on the East Coast in October. The dates cover Los Angeles, New York City, Texas, the Pacific Northwest and more. Tickets are available at deuxvisages.com/tour.

Deux Visages is vocalist Daphney Hanono, guitarist Jack Chiu and bassist Tony Jouvin. Founded over a thread of DMs in high school, they were hastily signed to Atlantic Records after word of their rampant and immersive live shows hit. Since then, a series of singles, an EP, support tours with Mannequin P*ssy, julie and Wunderhorse, plus a move from Miami to Philadelphia, have led the three to perfect their chemistry and eclectic, earnest dream-pop rock sound.

Last month the band announced their signing to Pure Noise Records alongside their track 'Always You'. Frontwoman Daphney Hanono says, ''Always You' is the song that we always wanted to write. It's about being a fly on the wall and watching over someone you love. It's about longing, uncertainty, and fear. Essentially, a song that's written to be a cry for someone that won't hear.'

'Always You' taps into Deux Visages' experience of grieving your childhood – and the duality of trying to hold onto it while also tearing yourself away from it. It's the first preview into their debut studio album, which is due Fall 2026 via Pure Noise Records.

Deux Visages Live Dates

Aug 17: Dallas, TX - AM/FM *

Aug 19: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

Aug 21: Austin, TX - Mohawk *

Aug 22: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

Aug 25: Mesa, AZ - The Nile *

Aug 27: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *

Aug 28: San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

Aug 30: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

Aug 31: Seattle, WA - Neumos *

Sep 03: Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater *

Sep 05: Omaha, NE - The Slowdown *

Oct 02: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ~

Oct 04: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts ~

Oct 06: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ~

Oct 07: New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ~

Oct 08: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ~

* w/ Sweet Pill

~ w/ The Linda Lindas

Photo Credit: Juliette Boulay



Photo Credit: Juliette Boulay

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