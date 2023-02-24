DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'

DDG has released his new single, 'Way Too Petty.'

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business. Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.

Since 2016, he has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture, adorning top publications, picking up plaques, and eclipsing 1 billion streams. After a series of independent singles, he initially graduated from buzzing force to rap star on his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which boasted the gold-certified banger "ARGUMENTS."

However, he reached the stratosphere in 2020 with the inescapable "Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix)" [feat. BLUEFACE]. It marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from YoungBoy NBA and Queen Naija to Coi Leray, Tyla Yaweh, Masked Wolf, G-Eazy, and G Herbo.

Following his 2021 project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker, fans overwhelmingly voted him on to XXL's prestigious "Freshman Class" cover, and he landed on the covers of KAZI Magazine, PREME, and UPROXX. However, DDG blasts off to another level altogether in 2022 with It's Not Me It's You.

Listen to the new single here: