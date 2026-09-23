DAZIES Shares 'No More Bones' Single and Video from EYES REPEATING LP

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Dazies (aka Eddie Gore) has shared his new single 'No More Bones,' the latest track from his upcoming LP Eyes Repeating, due out October 23rd via Killphonic Records. The upbeat, soaring track is a striking preview of the upcoming LP, and arrives alongside a haunting video directed by Skyler Brown. The release follows album singles 'Get Lost' and 'Exposure,' which have garnered praise from The Line of Best Fit, Austin Town Hall, Son of Marketing, SPILL, Mindies.es, and more.

'If you've ever been so broke and depressed that you considered starting a dropship company using public domain clip art, this song is for you.' Gore explains. 'When Skyler and I sat down to figure out this video we kept coming back around to this idea of a looming figure. An odd fellow who is constantly observing and surveilling. For what purpose we wouldn't know. But this figure takes the shape of whoever you might be afraid of at any given moment. Are they your enemy? Are they your audience? Are they your future self? Do they represent some greater idea of capitalism? Either way, you fear them, so they control you.'

Tracklist

1. Exposure

2. Get Lost

3. Diggin' In

4. Still Life

5. No More Bones

6. In My House

7. Serpentine

8. Days and Hours

9. Apparition

10. Working With Glass

About Dazies

In an increasingly surveilled world, where views are currency and public perception feeds private paranoia, what does it mean to see and be seen? This question was top-of-mind in the creation of Dazies' debut album, Eyes Repeating. The album's ten tracks revolve around the theme of observation: looking at the world and its peculiarities, his relationships and their complexities, and even himself from an outsider's perspective. Is he seeing things objectively, or merely peering into society like a mirror, observing his own insecurities and anxieties reflected back at him? The realization manifested as an image of endless eyeballs, a constant cycle of watched and watching.

The songs on Eyes Repeating feel strangely familiar, with melodies at once dynamic and vivid, like unlocking a long-forgotten core memory. Inspired by early-2000s alt-pop artists like Beck, Gorillaz, The Radio Dept., and The Postal Service, Dazies fuses weird arrangements with strong hooks to create unconventional pop music with an undercurrent of nostalgia. Listening to each track is like setting out on a quest for authenticity––in relationships, art, and self––while recognizing that, in this digital age, it's getting harder to differentiate reality from a well-rendered composite of pixels. For Dazies, which is the moniker of Eddie Gore, authenticity is evocative, captured through a tangible feeling rather than specific details.

Written over a three-year period with longtime collaborators Mike Sansevere (bass, guitar, production) and Dylan Wells (drums), Eyes Repeating is both a step up and a return to form. The melodies are more challenging, the chord progressions more interesting, but the songs breathe and sway with a sense of freedom that's reminiscent of why Gore fell in love with making music in the first place. After the dissolution of his last band, Future Generations, he had to learn to trust his instincts again. It helped that many of the songs were conceived in 6-hour spurts at Sansevere's studio in Hoboken, with no time to overthink. Gore then took the ideas back to his apartment in Brooklyn and fleshed them out with lyrics and melodies––often in the middle of the night, trying not to wake the neighbors. The entire songwriting process was an exercise in surrender, resulting in the most genuine and refined music Gore has ever made.

Recorded by Ricky Berotti at Red Convertible Recording, and mixed and mastered by Andrew Maury, Eyes Repeating releases October 23rd from Killphonic Records. The album is both introspective and expansive, an amalgamation of everything Gore has learned, and is still learning, about what it means to live and make art in a digital world that can feel soulless and all-consuming.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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